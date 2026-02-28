Video: Watch a Trailer for the West End's MAGIC MIKE LIVE

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out a trailer for Magic Mike Live, an adults-only show at the West End's Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London.

The production, created and directed by Channing Tatum, has been running since 2018, and tickets are available for purchase through January 3, 2027.

London's Magic Mike Live stars Espoir Alpha, Clare Billson, Nick Brown, Jo Calderwood, Jake Cocca-Brewer, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Taylor Diamond-Lord, Ryan Elson, Carles Escoms Ferrer, Myles Harper, 'Sweeney' Todd Holdsworth, Jack Manley, Charlotte Perry, Amy Nic, James Percy, Shane Scarth, Kevin Vélez, and Marcus Vrondas.

Check out the trailer for the production here!