National Theatre Announces December 2019 â€“ June 2020 Lineup

The National Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup for December 2019 - June 2020.

The following new productions have been announced:

- NT Associate Simon Godwin directs ROMEO & JULIET with Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley as the star-crossed lovers and Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio

- SEA SICK written and performed by Alanna Mitchell will play in the Dorfman Theatre following a Canadian tour and sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe earlier this year

- HAMLET reimagined for younger audiences by Jude Christian and directed by Tinuke Craig will tour to state schools across London, before performances in the Dorfman Theatre in March

- Gary Owen's new play ROMEO AND JULIE, a co-production with Sherman Theatre, with Callum Scott Howells and Rosie Sheehy as Romeo and Julie, will tour to four Theatre Nation Partnership venues across the UK, before performances in the Dorfman Theatre and the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff

- NT Live broadcasts in 2020 to include CYRANO DE BERGERAC with James McAvoy from the Playhouse Theatre, and THE WELKIN, JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN and ROMEO & JULIET from the NT

Updates on previously announced productions:

- Laurie Davidson and Natalie Simpson will play Jack Absolute and Lydia Languish with Caroline Quentin as Mrs Malaprop and Richard Fleeshman as Dudley Scunthorpe in JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN, Richard Bean and Oliver Chris's new play directed by Thea Sharrock

- Daneka Etchells, Jenny Galloway, Haydn Gwynne, Zainab Hasan, June Watson, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaofan Wilson and Hara Yannas join the company of Lucy Kirkwood's new play THE WELKIN, which also includes Maxine Peake and Ria Zmitrowicz

- Jason Barnett, Joseph Mydell, Sara Kestelman and Nicholas Woodeson join Lesley Manville and Hugo Weaving in the company of THE VISIT or THE OLD LADY COMES TO CALL

- Chris Anderson, Bryan Dick, Francesca Mills and Wanda Opalinska join the cast of ALL OF US alongside Francesca Martinez in her debut play

- Michele Austin and David Hargreaves join Nancy Carroll and Ben Daniels in the cast of MANOR, a new play by Moira Buffini, directed by Fiona Buffini

Rufus Norris, Director, says:

"I am pleased to announce four new productions coming to The National Theatre next year.

In the Dorfman we have Alanna Mitchell's remarkable one-woman show about the state of the ocean, SEA SICK, opening in April. Following its sell-out run in Edinburgh earlier this year the production tells the story of the science behind our seas and could not be more important as we all look to find ways to tackle the climate emergency.

Shakespeare has been reimagined for younger audiences by Jude Christian in her energetic re-telling of HAMLET directed by Tinuke Craig. Created for 8-12 year olds, this production will tour directly into schools across London before performances in the Dorfman in April 2020.

Also in the Dorfman, Rachel O'Riordan directs Gary Owen's new play ROMEO AND JULIE which takes inspiration from Shakespeare's play to create a funny and poignant look at the hope and heartbreak of two working class teenagers. A co-production with Sherman Theatre, we're delighted to be able to tour this production to four of the brilliant Theatre Nation Partnership venues that we have been working closely with to build audiences over the last three years.

It's also wonderful to be welcoming Simon Godwin back to the NT to direct Shakespeare's ROMEO & JULIET in the Olivier. Combining Simon's impeccable classical credentials with the brightest young actors, this is sure to be an unmissable production.

These productions are announced today, alongside the news that Francesca Martinez's new play ALL OF US, Moira Buffini's MANOR and Richard Bean and Oliver Chris' JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN, will all go on sale this December."

Romeo & Juliet

Simon Godwin returns to The National Theatre to direct Shakespeare's ROMEO & JULIET following his critically-acclaimed productions of Antony and Cleopatra and Twelfth Night in the Olivier Theatre. Set in modern Italy in a world where Catholic and secular values clash, Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Judy) and Josh O'Connor (The Crown, God's Own Country) play the two young lovers who strive to transcend a world of violence and corruption. Fisayo Akinade (The Antipodes, Barber Shop Chronicles) is cast as Mercutio. The production will open in the Olivier Theatre in August 2020.

Set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Lucy Carter, composition by Michael Bruce and sound design by Christopher Shutt.

Sea Sick

Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a Canadian tour, the Theatre Centre's critically acclaimed production SEA SICK about the state of the global ocean, written and performed by Alanna Mitchell, comes to The National Theatre. In this powerful story, Mitchell uses science and wit to tell us about her journey to the bottom of the ocean, the demons she discovered there, and her hope for the future.

Mitchell is an award-winning Canadian journalist and author who writes about science and social trends specialising in investigative reporting. SEA SICK is inspired by her international bestseller and award-winning book of the same name, and is directed by Franco Boni and Ravi Jain. In the Dorfman 22 April - 7 May. Tickets available to the public from the 6th December.

Hamlet

Jude Christian (Lyric Hammersmith's othellomacbeth) has reimagined HAMLET for younger audiences. Running in the Dorfman from 30 March - 9 April this energetic and engaging re-telling of Shakespeare's most well-known tragedy is suitable for ages 8-12.

The production will also tour to state primary schools across Greater London from 10 February, collectively reaching over 6,000 pupils during the run as part of the NT's commitment to introducing children and young people to theatre.

Directed by Tinuke Craig with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Paul Knott, music by Sarah Taylor Ellis, sound design by Clark Henry-Brown and movement direction by Morgan Runacre-Temple.

The National Theatre's Partner for Learning is Bank of America

Primary schools touring is supported by: The Mohn Westlake Foundation, The Garfield Weston Foundation, The Ingram Trust, The Hearn Foundation, Archie Sherman Charitable Trust, The Behrens Foundation, Cleopatra Trust, The Dorset Foundation, Jill and David Leuw, Mulberry Trust, Newcomen Collett Foundation, St Olave's Foundation Fund, and The Topinambour Trust.

Romeo and Julie

Inspired by Shakespeare's romantic tragedy, writer Gary Owen and director Rachel O'Riordan reunite (Iphigenia in Splott, Killology) to deliver ROMEO AND JULIE a powerful, funny and poignant new play about the hope and heartbreak of two young people in the 21st century. Callum Scott Howells and Rosie Sheehy will play Romeo and Julie, with Anita Reynolds as Kath.

Romeo is a teenage single dad hanging on tight. Julie is fighting to follow her dream of studying at Cambridge. Two working-class eighteen-year-olds raised a few streets apart, but from entirely different worlds, the pair crash headlong into first love, physics and dirty nappies. But at this crossroads to the rest of their lives, both families fear the worst in a world of unequal opportunity.

A co-production with Sherman Theatre the production will open at The Lowry, Salford (5 -10 June), before touring to Cast, Doncaster (16 - 20 June); Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch (23 -27 June); and Theatre Royal, Wakefield (30 June - 4 July), four of the Theatre Nation Partners the NT has been working closely with for the past three years on a nationwide project to broaden and grow local audiences for drama in England. Romeo and Julie will then play in the Dorfman at The National Theatre (14 July - 29 August), before closing at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff (16 September - 3 October).

Set and costume design by Hayley Grindle, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Gregory Clarke and puppetry design and direction by Finn Caldwell.

Theatre Nation Partnerships is generously supported by Arts Council England's Strategic Touring Fund and Garfield Weston Foundation. National Theatre UK Touring is supported by The Thompson Family Charitable Trust, The Royal National Theatre Foundation and Jacqueline and Richard Worswick.

Productions on sale to the public Friday 6 December:

Jack Absolute Flies Again

Olivier Theatre

by Richard Bean and Oliver Chris

based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The Rivals

In repertoire from April 15, press night 28 April with further dates to be announced

July 1940. After an aerial dog fight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to his intrepid young Hurricane squadron at RAF Fontwell (formerly Malaprop Hall, East Sussex).

Back on British soil, Jack is shocked to find his old flame, Lydia, on the base. Setting his sights on winning her heart, Jack's advances turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own terms.

Laurie Davidson and Natalie Simpson will play Jack Absolute and Lydia Languish with Caroline Quentin as Mrs Malaprop and Richard Fleeshman as Dudley Scunthorpe. The cast will also include James Corrigan, Jordan Metcalfe and Helena Wilson.

Staged during the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, Thea Sharrock (After The Dance) directs a riotous and comedic new version of Sheridan's The Rivals, co-written by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris.

Set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Paul Arditti, music by Adrian Johnston and video design by Jeff Sugg.

Production supported by Juliet de Baubigny

Manor

Lyttelton Theatre

a new play by Moira Buffini

Playing from 7 April, press night 15 April with further performances to be announced

A violent storm sweeps the coast. Diana Stuckley and her daughter are struggling to keep the roof on their run-down manor house, when neighbours and strangers begin to appear on their doorstep, seeking shelter from the floods.

One of these unexpected arrivals is Ted Farrier, the charismatic leader of a right-wing organisation: he could be Diana's saviour - or pull the fragile household to pieces.

Stranded together, this explosive mix of people must survive the weather, and each other.

Nancy Carroll plays Diana and Ben Daniels plays Ted in this thrilling, witty new play. Michele Austin, Peter Bray, Gillian Dean, David Hargreaves, Shaniqua Okwok and Eliot Salt also join the previously announced Amy Forrest and Edward Judge.

Writer Moira Buffini is reunited with director Fiona Buffini for the first time since the acclaimed DINNER.

Set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable, composition and sound design by Jon Nicholls, video design by Andrzej Goulding and fight direction by Kate Waters.

All Of Us

Dorfman Theatre

a new play by Francesca Martinez

From 18 March until 16 May with press night 26 March

Jess has a job she loves, great friends and a sharp sense of humour. So, when the life she has worked hard to build is threatened, she decides to take a stand.

This powerful and timely drama explores life, love and the struggle to survive for those who don't fit in during a time of austerity. Writer and comedian Francesca Martinez leads an ensemble cast in her debut play, directed by Ian Rickson (Translations).

Chris Anderson, Bryan Dick, Francesca Mills and Wanda Opalinska join the company, alongside Lucy Briers, Crystal Condie and Kevin Hely.

Set and costume design by Georgia Lowe, lighting design by Anna Watson, composition by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Gregory Clarke and fight direction by Terry King.

There is a range of accessible performances available for ALL OF US, including captioned, audio-described, relaxed and sensory-adapted performances.

There will be four relaxed performances; these have a more relaxed performance environment, allowing for noise and movement in the auditorium, a chill-out space for patrons who may need time away from the performance, and re-entry when needed. There will be two sensory adapted performances - these will play in a relaxed performance environment and may also include technical changes to the production, such as adjustments to light and sound effects, for those with sensory sensitivities.

More information on relaxed performances for ALL OF US and other productions can be found here.

Currently on sale:

Translations

Olivier Theatre

by Brian Friel

Playing until 18 December

Following a sold-out run in 2018, Ian Rickson's exquisite production returns.

Owen, the prodigal son, returns to rural Donegal from Dublin. With him are two British army officers. Their ambition is to create a map of the area, replacing the Gaelic names with English. It is an administrative act with radical consequences.

Brian Friel's modern classic is a powerful account of nationhood, which sees the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland play out in one quiet community.

Ciarán Hinds reprises his critically acclaimed role of patriarch and school master, Hugh, whose livelihood and culture are at risk. He will be re-joined by Dermot Crowley, Seamus O'Hara, Judith Roddy and Rufus Wright. Further casting includes Jack Bardoe, Gareth Clarke, Adam Collier, Liadán Dunlea, Fra Fee, Paul Lloyd, Michael-David McKernan, Sarah Madigan, Julian Moore-Cook and Amy Molloy.

Set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin, composition by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Ian Dickinson and movement by Anna Morrissey.

My Brilliant Friend

Parts One and Two

based on Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan Novels

adapted by April De Angelis

a co-production with Rose Theatre Kingston

Press day 26 November, playing until 22 February

When the most important person in her life goes missing without a trace, Lenù Greco, now a celebrated author, begins to recall a relationship of more than 60 years.

First meeting on the dangerous streets of post-war Naples, friends Lila and Lenù experience turbulent social and political change, from the rise of the Camorra to the sexual revolution and the transformation of their neighbourhood, city and nation. Even as life repeatedly tries to pull them in separate directions, they remain inextricably bound to one another.

Based on the celebrated novels by Elena Ferrante - published in over 50 countries - My Brilliant Friend is an epic story of love, violence, ambition and self-destruction.

Following a sold-out run at Rose Theatre Kingston, the acclaimed two-part adaptation by April De Angelis (Jumpy) is reworked for the Olivier stage by Melly Still (Coram Boy).

Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack reprise their roles as Lenù and Lila alongside returning cast members Justin Avoth, Adam Burton, Martin Hyder, Victoria Moseley, Emily Mytton, Jonah Russell, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Badria Timimi, Emily Wachter and Toby Wharton. Cast also includes Amiera Darwish, Trevor Fox, Danielle Henry, Kezrena James, David Judge, Wela Mbusi, Al Nedjari, Mary Jo Randle, Colin Ryan, John Sandeman, Ben Turner and Elizabeth Mary (EM) Williams.

Directed by Melly Still, with set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, composition by Jim Fortune, lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth, sound design by Jon Nicholls, movement direction by Sarah Dowling, video design by Tal Yarden, fight direction by John Sandeman and puppetry design and direction by Toby Olié.

The Visit Or The Old Lady Comes To Call

based on the play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt

adapted by Tony Kushner

original English version by Maurice Valency

Previews from 31 January, with press night 13 February, playing until 13 May

In the town of Slurry, New York, post-war recession has bitten. Claire Zachanassian, improbably beautiful and impenetrably terrifying, returns to her hometown as the world's richest woman. The locals hope her arrival signals a change in their fortunes, but they soon realise that prosperity will only come at a terrible price.

Friedrich Dürrenmatt's visionary revenge play is transported into mid-20th century America by Tony Kushner (Angels in America). Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things, This House) directs Lesley Manville (The Phantom Thread, Long Day's Journey into Night) as the ruthless heiress and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) as her former love.

Troy Alexander, Charlotte Asprey, Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Bethan Cullinane, Paul Dodds, Richard Durden, Ian Drysdale, Michael Elcock, Paul Gladwin, Garrick Hagon, Sara Kestelman, Simon Markey, Louis Martin, Kevin Mathurin, Joseph Mydell, Stuart Nunn, Simon Startin, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker, Flo Wilson and Nicholas Woodeson also join the cast.

Set design by Vicki Mortimer and costume design by Moritz Junge. The lighting design is by Paule Constable, movement direction by Aletta Collins, composition by Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti and music direction by Malcolm Edmonstone.

The Visit is presented in association with David Binder Productions. Stage rights by Diogenes Verlag AG Zürich. The New American Work Programme is supported by The Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Lawton W Fitt & James I McLaren Foundation and Kathleen J Yoh.

'Master Harold'... And The Boys

Lyttelton Theatre

by Athol Fugard

Playing until 17 December

St George's Park Tea Room, Port Elizabeth, 1950. On a long rainy afternoon, employees Sam and Willie practise their steps for the finals of the ballroom dancing championship.

Hally arrives from school to hide out in his parents' tea room. These two men have been unlikely best friends to Hally his whole life. But it is apartheid era South Africa: he's Master Harold, and they are the boys.

Tony Award-winning playwright Athol Fugard's semi-autobiographical and blistering masterwork explores the nature of friendship, and the ways people are capable of hurting even those they love.

Roy Alexander Weise (Nine Night) directs Lucian Msamati (Amadeus) and Hammed Animashaun (Barber Shop Chronicles) as Sam and Willie; and Anson Boon as Hally.

Set and costume designer is Rajha Shakiry, lighting designer is Paule Constable, movement director and choreographer is Shelley Maxwell and sound designer is Giles Thomas.

Production generously supported by Monica Gerard-Sharp and the 'Master Harold'...and the boys Production Syndicate.

Three Sisters

a new play by Inua Ellams

after Chekhov

a co-production with Fuel

Previews from 3 December, press night on 10 December, playing until 19 February

Chekhov's iconic characters are relocated to Nigeria in this bold new adaptation.

Owerri, 1967, on the brink of the Biafran Civil War. Lolo, Nne Chukwu and Udo are grieving the loss of their father. Months before, two ruthless military coups plunged the country into chaos. Fuelled by foreign intervention, the conflict encroaches on their provincial village and the sisters long to return to their former home, Lagos.

Following his smash-hit Barber Shop Chronicles, Inua Ellams returns to The National Theatre with this heartbreaking retelling, directed by Nadia Fall (Home, Dara).

The three sisters will be played by Sarah Niles, Natalie Simpson and Racheal Ofori. Cast includes Adedeji Adetayo, Ronke Adekoluejo, Jonathan Ajayi, Jude Akuwudike, Amarachi Attamah, Tobi Bamtefa, Peter Bankolé, Anni Domingo, Lola May, Jerome Ngonadi, Ken Nwosu, Joseph Ogeleka, Nasa Ohalete, Offue Okegbe, Chloe Okora, Sule Rimi and Diana Yekinni.

With set and costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Peter Mumford, movement direction by Jack Murphy, composition by Femi Temowo, sound design by Donato Wharton, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd and music direction and vocal arrangements by Michael Henry.

Three Sisters is a co-production with Fuel, originally commissioned by Metta Theatre.

Hundreds of £15 tickets will be available for every performance.

Production supported by Leila Maw Straus, Cockayne - Grants for the Arts and The London Community Foundation, Juliet de Baubigny and the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater.

The Welkin

a new play by Lucy Kirkwood

Previews from 15 January, press night 22 January, playing until 23 May

Rural Suffolk, 1759. As the country waits for Halley's comet, Sally Poppy is sentenced to hang for a heinous murder. When she claims to be pregnant, a jury of 12 matrons are taken from their housework to decide whether she's telling the truth, or simply trying to escape the noose. With only midwife Lizzy Luke prepared to defend the girl, and a mob baying for blood outside, the matrons wrestle with their new authority, and the devil in their midst.

Lucy Kirkwood (Mosquitoes, Chimerica) returns to The National Theatre with her new play, directed by James Macdonald. Maxine Peake (Black Mirror, Funny Cow) plays Lizzy, and Ria Zmitrowicz (The Doctor), Sally.

Daneka Etchells, Jenny Galloway, Haydn Gwynne, Zainab Hasan, June Watson, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaofan Wilson and Hara Yannas join the cast: Natasha Cottriall, Aysha Kala, Wendy Kweh, Philip McGinley, Cecilia Noble, Dawn Sievewright and Brigid Zengeni.

Set and costume design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Carolyn Downing, movement by Imogen Knight and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd.

The Welkin will be streamed as part of National Theatre Live on Thursday 21 May.

This play is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Plays Award. Production supported by the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater.

The Seven Streams Of The River Ota

by Ex Machina / Robert Lepage

Opening 13 March, playing until 22 March

First staged at The National Theatre in 1996, Robert Lepage's masterpiece returns to London for just nine performances. Presented as part of a world tour, this new staging marks 75 years since the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima. Tracing survivors and their descendants across five decades, this giant theatrical journey through time and space explores the way in which a few kilograms of uranium falling on Japan changed the course of human history.

The text is by members of the Ex Machina company including Eric Bernier, Gérard Bibeau, Normand Bissonnette, Rebecca Blankenship, Marie Brassard, Anne-Marie Cadieux, Normand Daneau, Richard Fréchette, Marie Gignac, Patrick Goyette, Robert Lepage, Macha Limonchik and Ghislaine Vincent.

Cast are Rebecca Blankenship, Lorraine Côté, Christian Essiambre, Richard Fréchette, Tetsuya Kudaka, Myriam Leblanc, Umihiko Miya, Audrée Southière, Philippe Thibault-Denis and Donna Yamamoto.

Director and designer Robert Lepage, creative director Steve Blanchet, dramaturg Gérard Bibeau, music and sound design by Michel F. Côté, original set design by Carl Fillion, set designer for the adaptation Ariane Sauvé, lighting design by Sonoyo Nishikawa, images designer Keven Dubois, costumes designer Virginie Leclerc and properties designer Claudia Gendreau.

A co-production with Chekhov International Theatre Festival, Moscow, The National Theatre, London, and Le Diamant, Québec.

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Dorfman Theatre

based on the novel by Neil Gaiman

adapted by Joel Horwood

Previews from 3 December, with a press night on 11 December, playing until 25 January

Returning to his childhood home, Alex finds himself standing beside the duck pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday, spring half-term, when his dad was struggling to make ends meet and his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean...

This adventure will excite and thrill those brave enough to face its hidden depths. Bestselling author Neil Gaiman is the creator of epic American Gods, Coraline, Stardust and the Sandman series.

Katy Rudd directs a full cast Samuel Blenkin, Jade Croot, Fred Davis, Owain Gwynn, Pippa Nixon, Carlyss Peer, Justin Salinger, Jeffrey Sangalang, Marli Siu, Josie Walker and Jess Williams.

Set design by Fly Davis, with costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell and magic and illusion direction and design by Jamie Harrison.

Suitable for ages 12+, with half-price tickets available for under-18s.

Death Of England

a new play by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams

Previews from 31 January, press night 6 February, playing until 7 March

After the death of his dad, Michael is powerless and angry. In a state of heartbreak, he confronts the difficult truths about his father's legacy and the country that shaped him. At the funeral, unannounced and unprepared, Michael decides it is time to speak.

Rafe Spall (Hedda Gabler, Black Mirror) performs this fearless one-person play which asks explosive and enduring questions about identity, race and class in Britain.

It is written for him by Roy Williams (Sucker Punch, Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads) and Clint Dyer (The Happy Tragedy of Being Woke).

Directed by Clint Dyer, set and costume design is by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, with lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Pete Malkin and movement by Lucy Cullingford.

Production supported by Marcia Grand in loving memory of Richard Grand.

In the West End

A Taste Of Honey

by Shelagh Delaney

previews from 5 December, press night 9 December

Bijan Sheibani's production of Shelagh Delaney's taboo-breaking 1950s play transfers to the West End from 5 December, immediately following a nine-week UK tour. A TASTE OF HONEY will play a limited 12-week run at Trafalgar Studios in a co-production with Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with an opening night on Monday 9 December.

Jodie Prenger leads the cast as Helen, with Gemma Dobson as Jo, Durone Stokes as Jimmie, Stuart Thompson as Geoffrey, and Tom Varey as Peter. They are joined by understudies Liam Bessell, Katy Clayton, Claire Eden and Nathan Queeley-Dennis.

A TASTE OF HONEY, which returns to the West End for the first time in 60 years, is designed by Hildegard Bechtler, who collaborated with Sheibani on the NT's 2014 Lyttelton Theatre production. This production is reimagined in an exciting new staging featuring original compositions - influenced by blues and soul music - by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, and rearranged songs from the jazz era, performed live by an on stage three-piece band.

A TASTE OF HONEY offers an explosive celebration of the vulnerabilities and strengths of the female spirit in a deprived and restless world, against the backdrop of working-class life in post-war Salford.

The lighting designer is Paul Anderson, the movement director is Aline David, the sound designer is Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and Company Voice Work is by Joel Trill.

International

War Horse

based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo

adapted by Nick Stafford

in association with Handspring Puppet Company

Having visited 11 countries around the world and played to eight million people over the past 12 years, including a recent sold-out return to The National Theatre, the NT's acclaimed play WAR HORSE, based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, adapted by Nick Stafford, presented in association with the award-winning Handspring Puppet Company is now on a UK and international tour.

Following its current run at new London venue, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, WAR HORSE will tour to La Seine Musical, Paris (29 November - 29 December 2019), Melbourne Regent Theatre, Australia (10 January - 9 February 2020), Sydney Lyric Theatre, Australia (15 February - 15 March 2020), Perth Crown Theatre, Australia (24 March - 12 April 2020) and the Esplanade Theatre, Singapore (24 April - 3 May 2020), with further international dates to be announced.

WAR HORSE is directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, designed by Rae Smith, with puppet direction, design and fabrication by Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company, lighting by Paule Constable, and movement and horse choreography by Toby Sedgwick, with video design by Leo Warner and Mark Grimmer for 59 Productions, songmaker John Tams, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Christopher Shutt. Katie Henry is the UK & International Tour Director and Craig Leo is the Associate Puppetry Director. Charlotte Peters is the Associate Director and Matthew Forbes is the Associate Puppetry Director. They are joined by Resident Director, Charlie Kenber and Resident Puppetry Director, Gareth Aled.

WAR HORSE at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is supported by American Express, The National Theatre's preferred Card Partner.

The Jungle

by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson

Following its acclaimed runs in London, New York and San Francisco, St. Ann's Warehouse and Good Chance Theatre present a co-production with The National Theatre and Young Vic of THE JUNGLE, which will return to St Ann's Warehouse for a second limited run from 2 April 2020 following its sold-out American debut there in 2018. A tour of US cities will take place in 2021, with details to be announced.

Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson and directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the production is set in Europe's largest unofficial refugee camp, the Calais Jungle, which in 2015, became a temporary home for more than 10,000 people. THE JUNGLE tells stories of loss, fear, community and hope, of the Calais camp's creation - and of its eventual destruction. The return of THE JUNGLE to New York is presented by St. Ann's Warehouse. Bloomberg Philanthropies is the Lead Sponsor of St. Ann's 40th Anniversary Season. American Express is a partner and official card of the St. Ann's Warehouse 2019-2020 season.

On Broadway

Hadestown

music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell

developed with Rachel Chavkin

HADESTOWN, the new musical by Anaïs Mitchell, developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin, is now playing on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and was recently awarded 8 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical. A US tour, visiting over 30 towns and cities in its first year, including Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Tempe; and Washington, DC, with more to be announced, will begin in autumn 2020

The Lehman Trilogy

by Stefano Massini

adapted by Ben Power

Following sold-out runs at The National Theatre, in the West End and at the Park Avenue Armory, totalling more than 200 performances, The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' critically acclaimed THE LEHMAN TRILOGY will return to New York when it transfers to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre from 7 March, with an opening night on 26 March 2020.

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is by Stefano Massini, adapted by Olivier Award-nominated Ben Power and directed by multiple Olivier Award, Tony Award and Oscar winner Sam Mendes (The Ferryman, Skyfall). Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles will reprise their acclaimed roles on Broadway as the Lehman brothers, and a cast of characters including their sons and grandsons, in an extraordinary feat of storytelling which the New York Times called 'three of the most virtuosic performances you're ever likely to see.'

The Lehman Trilogy features set designs by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The Composer and Sound Designer is Nick Powell, the Co-Sound Designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, and movement by Polly Bennett. The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is produced on Broadway by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions and Scott Rudin/Barry Diller/David Geffen. The Wall Street Journal is the media sponsor.

NT Live

This year National Theatre Live is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting the best of British theatre. Over 10 years, there have been over 80 theatre productions that have been shown in 3500 venues worldwide, reaching an overall audience of nearly 9 million people. NT Live currently screens to 2500 venues across 65 countries. Upcoming broadcasts include:

Present Laughter

The Old Vic Production of PRESENT LAUGHTER by Noël Coward will be in cinemas from 28 November. Captured live during its sell out run, Matthew Warchus directs Andrew Scott in this giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, narcissism and loneliness.

Cyrano De Bergerac

James McAvoy (X-Men, Atonement) returns to the West End in an inventive new adaptation of Edmond Rostand's masterwork by Martin Crimp, with direction by Jamie Lloyd. Broadcast live from the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End on 20 February.

The Welkin

James Macdonald directs Maxine Peake (Black Mirror, Funny Cow) and Ria Zmitrowicz (The Doctor) in this bold and gripping thriller from Tony-nominated writer Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica, Skins). Broadcast live from The National Theatre in London on 21 May.

Jack Absolute Flies Again

A riotous new version of Sheridan's The Rivals, co-written by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (NT Live Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream) directed by Thea Sharrock (After the Dance) will be broadcast in 2020.

Romeo And Juliet

Simon Godwin returns to The National Theatre to direct Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET. Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Judy) and Josh O'Connor (The Crown, God's Own Country) play the two young lovers who strive to transcend a world of violence and corruption. Fisayo Akinade (The Antipodes, Barber Shop Chronicles) is cast as Mercutio. Broadcast in 2020.

NT Live UK is sponsored by Sky Arts.





