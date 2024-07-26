Jamie Muscato, Bradley Jaden, and Ben Forster Join Carrie Hope Fletcher In LOVE LETTERS UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West End stars Jamie Muscato, Bradley Jaden and Ben Forster will be Carrie Hope Fletcher's special guests on her LOVE LETTERS UK Concert Tour this Autumn. Alternating at the thirteen venues, they will join actress, author, vlogger and award-winning West End sensation Carrie on stage for her brand-new show.

LOVE LETTERS will see Carrie explore all forms of love; from romantic to maternal, unrequited to obsessive, showcased through a concert of stunning musical theatre favourites.

Arguably the most recognisable West End performer of her generation, Carrie Hope Fletcher is best known for playing Éponine and Fantine in Les Misérables, Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family, Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella and Beth in the arena tour of The War of the Worlds alongside Jason Donovan. She has over half a million followers in the UK and several best-selling novels, including All I Know Now: Wonderings and Reflections on Growing Up Gracefully, which was a number one bestseller.

Carrie Hope Fletcher – LOVE LETTERS TOUR SCHEDULE 2024

GUILDFORD, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre - Fri 27 & Sat 28 September: Special Guest Jamie Muscato

CANTERBURY, Marlowe Theatre - Sun 29 September: Special Guest Jamie Muscato

LONDON, The London Palladium - Tue 1 October: Special Guest Ben Forster

TRURO, Hall For Cornwall - Wed 2 October: Special Guest Jamie Muscato

IPSWICH, Regent Theatre – Fri 4 October: Special Guest Jamie Muscato

BATH, The Forum - Sat 5 October: Special Guest Jamie Muscato

CARDIFF, Wales Millennium Centre - Sun 6 October: Special Guest Jamie Muscato

YORK, The Barbican - Tue 8 October: Special Guest Bradley Jaden

GLASGOW, Royal Concert Hall - Wed 9 October: Special Guest Bradley Jaden

SALFORD, The Lowry- Fri 11 October: Special Guest Ben Forster

GATESHEAD, The Glasshouse, Sage One - Sat 12 October: Special Guest Ben Forster

BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall – Mon 14 October: Special Guest Bradley Jaden

EDINBURGH, Festival Theatre – Tue 15 October: Special Guest Bradley Jaden

About Carrie Hope Fletcher

Carrie Hope Fletcher is an actress, author, and vlogger.

Theatre includes: Elizabeth in The Crown Jewels (West End/UK Tour), Grusha in The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Rose Theatre), Cinderella in Cinderella (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Fantine in Les Misérables: The Concert (Gielgud Theatre), Veronica in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty (Marlowe Theatre), Brenda in The Christmasaurus Live (Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith), Wednesday in The Addams Family (Music and Lyrics), Eponine in Les Misérables (Dubai – Cameron Mackintosh), Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Music and Lyrics), Eponine in Les Misérables (Queen's), Beth in Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds (arena tour), Wind in the Willows (Regent's Park Open Air), Jane Banks in Mary Poppins (Disney Theatrical/Cameron Mackintosh), Jemima in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Young Eponine in Les Misérables. Television includes: In Two Minds, Break Kids, Princess Beatrix in Wilhelmina and Dog & Duck.

Concerts: Once – In Concert (The London Palladium), Treason - The Musical in Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), When the Curtain Falls (Cadogan Hall), Jason Robert Brown in Concert (Haymarket Theatre), West End Does Love (FortyFour Productions), West End Does Christmas (FortyFour Productions), West End Does Animation (FortyFour Productions), Edges (Prince of Wales), Andrew Lippa in Concert, Sheytoons in Concert (St James) and Ramin Karimloo's 2012 tour Road to Find Out.

Carrie went out on her first solo tour in 2023 which was entitled An Open Book – she toured the UK (including a sold-out performance at the London Palladium) and the show was a huge celebration of her career so far.

Music: Carrie's debut solo album When the Curtain Falls, released in March 2018 and produced by 2300 RECORDS, went straight into the Top 20 UK Album Charts and number two in the iTunes Soundtrack Charts. She is currently listed as a 2022 GRAMMY nominee for two competing albums for Best Musical Theatre Album - Cinderella (Original Concept Album) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Live Album).

Presenting: Backstage Host of the 2018 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall and Host of the 2016 Olivier Awards in the Piazza.

Books: Carrie's first book All I Know Now: Wonderings and Reflections on Growing Up Gracefully, released in 2015; On the Other Side, released in July 2016; All That She Can See, released in 2017; When The Curtain Falls, released in July 2018; In The Time We Lost was released in 2019; Into The Spotlight, a reimagining of Noel Streatfield's Ballet Shoes was her first children's book, released September 2020; With This Kiss, was released in 2022 and her most recent novel, The Double Trouble Society released in 2023.

Awards: Carrie is a three-time winner of Best Actress in a Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards for the roles of Cinderella in Cinderella, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. She has also won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover in a Role for Eponine in Les Misérables

Social Media: Alongside her acting, literary and music career, Carrie is an established online presence with over 472,000 followers on Twitter, 600,000 on Instagram and over 630,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel with over 1 million views every month. She was named in the Sunday Times Influencer List as one of the top 100 influencers in the United Kingdom.

