Every Broadway and West End Actor from HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

Whether you are Team Black or Team Green, there is probably a stage veteran on your side.

Like other HBO and Max shows such as The Gilded Age and Julia, the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is full of Broadway, West End, and stage alums.

Actors include Tony Award winners, current Broadway stars, and Royal Shakespeare Company members. Take a look below to find out which stars you may recognize from the theatre, including Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Eve Best, and more.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones. Following King Aegon II’s coronation and the death of Queen Rhaenyra’s son, House Targaryen is divided in two. In King’s Landing, Aegon II rules from the Iron Throne, supported by Alicent and the Green Council, under the protection of the largest dragon in Westeros. From exile on Dragonstone, Queen Rhaenyra and her Black Council consider their next move. Civil war looms as both sides seek support from the great houses of Westeros, ultimately amassing armies — and dragons.

Broadway/West End Actors in House of the Dragon

Matt Smith made his West End debut in 2007 in the play That Face. Other stage credits include On the Shore of the Wide World and The History Boys at the Royal National Theatre, Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, M in Lungs at The Old Vic, and most recently Dr. Stockmann in the 2024 West End production of An Enemy of the People.

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen)

Emma D'Arcy's stage credits include The Crucible at the Yard Theatre, Against at the Almeida Theatre, and Mrs Dalloway and Callisto: A Queer Epic at Arcola Theatre. They recently appeared in Bluets alongside Ben Whishaw at The Royal Court Theatre and will play the lead in The Other Place (after Antigone) at The National Theatre, alongside Tobias Menzies and Nina Sosanya, in autumn 2024.

Gayle Rankin is currently playing the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance. In 2014, she played Fraulein Kost in a different production of the musical at Studio 54. Other stage credits include Hamlet at the Public, The Taming of the Shrew at the Delacorte Theatre, and the Off-Broadway production of the play Tribes.

Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen)

Eve Best's stage credits include The Cherry Orchard at the Royal National Theatre, Macbeth, at Shakespeare's Globe, and A Moon for the Misbegotten, for which she won a Drama Desk Award and was nominated for a Tony. She also received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Ruth in a revival of Harold Pinter's The Homecoming.

Tom Glynn-Carney won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play in the Broadway production of The Ferryman. In 2022, he appeared in a West End production of The Glass Menagerie alongside Amy Adams.

Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen)

Before Bethany Antonia became known for her onscreen roles, she began her career in the theatre. In 2022, she was seen in James Fritz's play Lava at the Soho Theatre.

Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole)

Fabien Frankel made his West End debut in 2017 in The Knowing.

Rhys Ifans (Ser Otto Hightower)

Rhys Ifans has appeared onstage in productions of King Lear, A Christmas Carol, Mood Music, and On Bear Ridge. Other credits Accidental Death of an Anarchist and Don Juan in Soho at The Donmar Warehouse and Protest Song at the National Theatre.

Sonoya Mizuno was recently seen in an Off-Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Kurt Egyiawan (Grand Maester Orwyle)

In addition to his roles in London theatre, Kurt Egyiawan has been seen on Broadway in productions of Richard III and Twelfth Night.

Paddy Considine (King Viserys I Targaryen)

Paddy Considine appeared in both the West End and Broadway productions of The Ferryman as Quinn Carney, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Anthony Flanagan (Ser Steffon Darklyn)

Anthony Flanagan made his West End debut in the original production of Peter Whelen's play A Russian in the Woods.

Phil Daniels has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company in several plays. He has also played Thenardier in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. More recently, Daniels has starred in This House at the National Theatre and its West End transfer. In 2022, he starred in Cock, directed by Marianne Elliott, appearing alongside Jonathan Bailey and Taron Egerton.

Jamie Kenna (Ser Alfred Broome)

Jamie Kenna has appeared in many stage productions including Mamma Mia, To Kill a Mockingbird, and the West End production of War Horse.

Gavin Spokes (Lord Lyonel Strong)

Gavin Spokes' theatre credits include One Man Two Guvnors! at The National Theatre, Guys and Dolls at the Savoy Theatre, Against at the Almeida Theatre, and King George in Hamilton at the Cameron Mackintosh.

Nicholas Jones (Lord Bartimos Celtigar)

Nicholas Jones' stage credits include Sir Terence Rattigan's play, "The Deep Blue Sea", at the Apollo Theatre in London, Hamlet at the Old Vic, and A Midsummer's Night Dreams at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Milly Alcock (Young Rhaenyra Targaryen)

In 2023, Milly Alcock made her West End debut in a production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible at the Gielgud Theatre.

Bill Paterson (Lord Lyman Beesbury)

Bill Paterson played Harry the Horse in the first West End revival of Guys and Dolls. His other many stage credits include Crime and Punishment at the Lyric Theatre, Stephen King's Misery at the Criterion Theatre, and Chekov's Ivanoov at the Almedia Theatre.

Steffan Rhodri (Lord Hobert Hightower)

Steffan Rhodri was recently seen as Banquo in Simon Godwin's production of Macbeth alongside Ralph Fiennes. West End credits include Absent Friends, The Mentalists, and Posh.

Paul Hickey (Lord Allun Caswell)

Paul Hickey has appeared in nearly all the major London theatres, including many performances at The National Theatre and the Royal Court. He was recently seen in the London premiere of Brokeback Mountain, alongside Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges.

Wil Johnson (Ser Vaemond Velaryon)

Wil Johnson's stage credits include Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, Sweat, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Women Beware Women, and more.

Phoebe Campbell was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and, in 2022, received rave reviews for her performance in a production of The Importance of Being Earnest with English Touring Theatre. She is currently appearing in Kendall Feaver's play Alma Mater at the Almedia Theatre through July 20.

Sir Simon Russell Beale (Ser Simon Strong)

Over the course of his decades-long career, Sir Simon Russell Beale has appeared in a plethora of onstage roles both in London and New York. Beale began his career in London with the Royal Shakespeare Company and in 1990, gained recognition for his roles in The Seagull, Trolius and Cressida and Edward II. He was nominated for a Tony Award in 2004 for his performance in the play Jumpers and won in 2022 for The Lehman. Trilogy.

Matthew Needham (Lord Larys Strong)

Matthew Needham's stage credits include several roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including the title role in Candide, Lucius in Titus Andronicus, and Pilia Borza in The Jew of Malta. He also appeared in a production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song Trilogy at the Turbine Theatre.

Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon)

In 2016, Steve Toussaint was seen on the West End in a production of Father Comes Home from the Wars at The Royal Court Theatre. Other stage credits include Dr. Rank in A Doll's House (both in London and Off-Broadway,) Stafford Scott in The Riots, and roles in Macbeth and The Merchant of Venice, both with the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Harry Collett (Prince Jacaerys Velaryon)

Harry Collett's stage credits include London productions of Billy Elliot the Musical, Matilda the Musical, and Elf.

Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower)

Freddie Fox made his West End debut in 2011 in the play The Judas Kiss alongside Rupert Everett. He has also appeared in productions of Hay Fever and Romeo and Juliet at the Garrick Theatre, The Master Builder at the Old Vic, and A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Southwark Playhouse. In 2018, Fox returned to the West End in the play Travesties at the Apollo Theatre.

Kieran Bew has worked extensively on British stages, with credits that include Trevor Nunn's Richard II at the Old Vic and King Lear at the Almeida Theatre, directed by Michael Attenborough.

Ellora Torchia has appeared in The Treatment at the Almedia Theatre, Boys Will Be Boys at the Bush Theatre, and Two Noble Kinsmen and All's Well That Ends Well at The Globe.

Clinton Liberty (Addam of Hull)

In 2019, Clinton Liberty appeared onstage in productions of Much Ado About Nothing and The Anvil.

Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull)

Abubakar Salim's stage credits include Prince of Denmark at The National Theatre, Sense of an Ending at Theatre503, and Labyrinth at the Hampstead Theatre.

Tom Bennett was recently seen on the West End as Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses the Musical. Other stage credits include Pushing Up Poppies, An Incident at the Border, Swallows & Amazons, and Raising Martha.

Ralph Davis (Ser Leon Estermont)

Ralph Davis's stage credits include A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre, Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest, and King Lear at Shakespeare’s Globe.

On the West End, James Dreyfus played the role of Carmen Ghia in the 2004 production of The Producers under the direction of Susan Stroman. In 2006, he played the Emcee in Cabaret at the Lyric Theatre.

Tok Stephen (Ser Eddard Waters)

Tok Stephen played the role of Roger Doremus in the play Summer and Smoke at the Almedia Theatre and in its West End transfer to Duke of York's Theatre.

Michael Elwyn (Lord Simon Staunton)

Michael Elywn appeared on Broadway and the West End as Anthony Eden in Peter Morgan's The Audience alongside Helen Mirren. Other credits include Much Ado About Nothing at The Old Vic with James Earl Jones and Vanessa Redgrave, directed by Mark Rylance, and as Wyn Griffith in The National Theatre Wales production of Mametz, set on the Somme in 1916.

David Horovitch (Grand Maester Mellos)

David Horovitch's stage credits include When We Are Married on the West End, Not Talking at Arcola Theatre, and Much Ado About Nothing and Love Labour's Lost with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Watch the trailer for House of the Dragon season two here:

All photos courtesy of HBO

Cabaret photo credit: Marc Brenner