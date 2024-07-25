Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL At Royal Shakespeare Company

See new behind-the-scenes images of The School for Scandal, currently running at the Royal Shakespeare theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon (until 6 September). These photos offer a rare glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship and creativity that bring this production to life.

This new production, styled to the nines with period flair, promises an exuberant feast of big wigs and even bigger laughs. The elaborate costume lineup is one of the most intricate the RSC has seen in years, featuring outfits that measure up to 2 meters in width and include 24 meters of nylon rod.

Costume Highlights:

Trip’s Costume: Embellished with 19 meters of braid.

Backbite’s Shirt: Adorned with 8 meters of frill.

Sir Peter’s Leather Coat: Showcasing 72 buttonholes.

Charles Surface’s Coat: Decorated with 1.8 meters of metallic pink foil, which took 17 hours to apply.

Some dresses boast up to 50 meters of hand-sewn ribbon, while certain hats are an impressive 60cm wide, adding an extravagant and vibrant touch to the production.

All the costumes are made at the in-house costume workshop which is located opposite the Royal Shakespeare Theatre behind the Grade II-listed 1887 former scene dock constructed for the original Shakespeare Memorial Theatre. Costume making on the site dates back to this time, with the current workshop being here since the 1950s.

The work to restore and redevelop the Costume Workshop began in summer 2019 and was completed in June 2021. Over 50 detailed measurements are taken of each actor’s body to make each bespoke pattern and costume. An RSC costume can be on stage for well over 100 performances so they are made to withstand the rigours of the stage.

These behind-the-scenes photos highlight the dedication and expertise of our costume department, offering a unique perspective on the artistry involved in this spectacular production.

Photo Credit: Royal Shakespeare Company