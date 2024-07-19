Video: Rhea Norwood Performs 'Maybe This Time' From CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An all new video has been released of Heartstopper’s Rhea Norwood performing an exclusive rendition of ‘Maybe This Time’ from Cabaret, live at the Kit Kat Club.

She is accompanied with music by Ben Ferguson. The video was filmed by Umbrella Rooms. Check out the video!

Rhea Norwood plays the role of Sally Bowles alongside Layton Williams as The Emcee, until 21 September 2024.

They are joined by Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig,Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Laura Delany as Rosie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu and Travis Ross as Bobby. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Comments