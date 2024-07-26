Rebekah Lowings, Jacqui Dubois, and More Set for UK Tour of GHOST THE MUSICAL

The tour will open on 22 August 2024 at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre ahead of a major national tour continuing into 2025.
Bill Kenwright Ltd has announced the cast for the globally acclaimed Ghost the Musical. The tour will open on 22 August 2024 at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre ahead of a major national tour continuing into 2025.
Rebekah Lowings (The Sound of Music) and Jacqui Dubois (People, Places and Things) will reprise their iconic roles, having previously captivated audiences as Molly Jenson and Oda Mae Brown respectively. Josh St. Clair (Frozen) will star as Sam Wheat and James Mateo-Salt (Bonnie and Clyde) as Carl Bruner.
Joining them is the legendary entertainer, Les Dennis playing the contrasting roles of Hospital Ghost and Lionel Ferguson. Known to audiences through his extensive screen credits, including being a regular face of Saturday Night television thorough the 80s and 90s. More recently he has also appeared on stage in the hugely popular West End shows Only Fools and Horses The Musical and Hairspray.
Jules Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) is also reprising the role of Willie Lopez, and completing the cast is Garry Lee (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Subway Ghost, Tanisha Butterfield (Sister Act The Musical) as Clara, Keiahna Jackson-Jones (professional stage debut) as Louise, Molly Cleere (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Mrs. Santiago/Bank Officer, Gabrielle Cummins (Annie) as Officer Wallace, Olivia-Rose Deer (professional stage debut) as Susan/Ortisha, Wade Lewin (The Lion King) as Orlando, Jamie Pritchard (Les Misérables) as Detective Biederman, with Joe Readman (Grease The Musical) in the ensemble.
Written by multi-Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar winning screenplay, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic story to life on stage.
Walking back to their apartment late one night, a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger...
The movie Ghost is one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits. Starring the late Patrick Swayze, alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, it was the highest grossing film of 1990 and won an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin who has adapted his screenplay for this musical. Premiering in Manchester in 2011, the show has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.
A smash hit across the globe, Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.
Ghost the Musical has been adapted by Oscar winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin (book and lyrics) with music by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard and is directed by Bob Tomson with choreography by Alistair David. Design is by Mark Bailey with lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and illusions by Richard Pinner. Music Direction is by Jordan Alexander.
Bill Kenwright Ltd presents
UK TOUR 2024 & 2025
BOOK AND LYRICS BY Bruce Joel Rubin
MUSIC AND LYRICS BY Dave Stewart AND Glen Ballard
DIRECTED BY Bob Tomson
CHOREOGRAPHED BY Alistair David
DESIGNED BY Mark Bailey
LIGHTING DESIGNED BY Nick Richings
SOUND DESIGNED BY Dan Samson
ILLUSIONS BY Richard Pinner
MUSICAL DIRECTOR Jordan Alexander
MUSIC SUPERVISOR JEREMY WOOTTON
2024
22 – 24 August
27 – 31 August
03 – 07 September
10 – 14 September
24 - 28 September
01 – 05 October
08 – 12 October
15 – 18 October
22 – 26 October
29 October – 02 November
Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre
05 – 09 November
12 – 16 November
19 – 23 November
03 - 07 December
2025
22 – 25 January 2025
28 January – 1 February 2025
4 – 8 February 2025
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
11 – 15 February 2025
Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff
4 – 8 March 2025
11 – 15 March 2025
3 – 6 April 2025
29 April – 3 May 2025
Further 2025 tour dates to be announced.
