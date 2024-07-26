Rebekah Lowings, Jacqui Dubois, and More Set for UK Tour of GHOST THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Kenwright Ltd has announced the cast for the globally acclaimed Ghost the Musical. The tour will open on 22 August 2024 at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre ahead of a major national tour continuing into 2025.

Rebekah Lowings (The Sound of Music) and Jacqui Dubois (People, Places and Things) will reprise their iconic roles, having previously captivated audiences as Molly Jenson and Oda Mae Brown respectively. Josh St. Clair (Frozen) will star as Sam Wheat and James Mateo-Salt (Bonnie and Clyde) as Carl Bruner.

Joining them is the legendary entertainer, Les Dennis playing the contrasting roles of Hospital Ghost and Lionel Ferguson. Known to audiences through his extensive screen credits, including being a regular face of Saturday Night television thorough the 80s and 90s. More recently he has also appeared on stage in the hugely popular West End shows Only Fools and Horses The Musical and Hairspray.

Jules Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) is also reprising the role of Willie Lopez, and completing the cast is Garry Lee (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Subway Ghost, Tanisha Butterfield (Sister Act The Musical) as Clara, Keiahna Jackson-Jones (professional stage debut) as Louise, Molly Cleere (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Mrs. Santiago/Bank Officer, Gabrielle Cummins (Annie) as Officer Wallace, Olivia-Rose Deer (professional stage debut) as Susan/Ortisha, Wade Lewin (The Lion King) as Orlando, Jamie Pritchard (Les Misérables) as Detective Biederman, with Joe Readman (Grease The Musical) in the ensemble.

Written by multi-Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar winning screenplay, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic story to life on stage.

Walking back to their apartment late one night, a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger...

The movie Ghost is one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits. Starring the late Patrick Swayze, alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, it was the highest grossing film of 1990 and won an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin who has adapted his screenplay for this musical. Premiering in Manchester in 2011, the show has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.

A smash hit across the globe, Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

Ghost the Musical has been adapted by Oscar winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin (book and lyrics) with music by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard and is directed by Bob Tomson with choreography by Alistair David. Design is by Mark Bailey with lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and illusions by Richard Pinner. Music Direction is by Jordan Alexander.

Bill Kenwright Ltd presents

GHOST THE MUSICAL

UK TOUR 2024 & 2025

BOOK AND LYRICS BY Bruce Joel Rubin

MUSIC AND LYRICS BY Dave Stewart AND Glen Ballard

DIRECTED BY Bob Tomson

CHOREOGRAPHED BY Alistair David

DESIGNED BY Mark Bailey

LIGHTING DESIGNED BY Nick Richings

SOUND DESIGNED BY Dan Samson

ILLUSIONS BY Richard Pinner

MUSICAL DIRECTOR Jordan Alexander

MUSIC SUPERVISOR JEREMY WOOTTON

DATES AND VENUES

2024

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

22 – 24 August

Sunderland Empire

27 – 31 August

Liverpool Empire

03 – 07 September

Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

10 – 14 September



Darlington Hippodrome

24 - 28 September

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

01 – 05 October

Curve Theatre Leicester

08 – 12 October

Princess Theatre Torquay

15 – 18 October

Belgrade Coventry

22 – 26 October

Alhambra Theatre Bradford

29 October – 02 November

Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre

05 – 09 November

Stoke Regent Theatre

12 – 16 November

Theatre Royal Bath

19 – 23 November

Blackpool Opera House

03 - 07 December

2025

Churchill Theatre Bromley

22 – 25 January 2025

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

28 January – 1 February 2025

Wimbledon New Theatre

4 – 8 February 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

11 – 15 February 2025

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

4 – 8 March 2025

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

11 – 15 March 2025

The Alexandra, Birmingham

3 – 6 April 2025

Hull New Theatre

29 April – 3 May 2025

Further 2025 tour dates to be announced.

