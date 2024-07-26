Tituss Burgess Set for Concert Residency at The Phoenix Arts Club in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Titus Burgess, star of Broadway, stage, and screen, will take an intimate London residency at The Phoenix Arts Club from 30 September to 13 October 2024.

“Dorothy was lucky she had a yellow brick road! I just travel in and out of genres leaving me at a total crossroads that lead to impossible mash-ups. What will I sing… your guess is as good as mine! I will charge ahead from key to key.”

Step into the enchanting world of Tituss Burgess, where the much-loved star of stage and screen will whisk you away on a joyful musical adventure. In his fabulous new show, Burgess will showcase some familiar classics and uncover some lesser-known songs, infused with his own unique talent and charm.

With his powerhouse vocals and gift for storytelling, the Broadway virtuoso delves into the heart of each song, with a heartfelt exploration of music, memory and the transformative power of song.

Emmy and SAG-nominated, Tituss Burgess most recently starred as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Burgess made his Broadway debut as Eddie in Good Vibrations and has played Hal Miller in Jersey Boys, Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls and he originated the role of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid.

He was seen on TV in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon! and starred in the hit Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (nominations for four consecutive Emmy Awards, a SAG Award, and two Critics' Choice TV Awards). He reprised his role in the Netflix interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting actor.

In film, Tituss starred in the MGM Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, and in the Netflix films Set It Up and Dolemite Is My Name. He also co-starred in the animated musical comedy series Central Park for Apple TV+, for which he was nominated for his sixth Emmy Award and he'll soon be seen in Spellbound (Netflix).

Titus Burgess – The Indecisive Warrior is produced by Lambert Jackson.

For tickets, visit: https://phoenixartsclub.com/events/tituss-burgess-the-indecisive-warrior/

