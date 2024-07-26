Review: AFRIQUE EN CIRQUE, Queen Elizabeth Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s been a number of skill-based shows in London of late, and joining the current trend is Afrique en Cirque created by Yamoussa Bangoura, at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Part of the You Belong Here summer season, Afrique en Cirque promises “acrobatics, artistry and Afro-jazz rhythms” all inspired by the dynamic daily life of Guinea in West Africa.

The use of the word circus in the title means we all know where we stand, and it’s much appreciated. Yet there's irony, as the performance is so much more than just a collection of random circus acts. Don't get me wrong - you will be totally blown away - but the overall show also offers warmth, humour and passion by the veritable bucket load.

Bangoura takes his audience to everyday Guinea through scenes you'd expect to see in village life: a market, fishermen, builders etc. But the majority of segments are then turned on their heads with some of the most infectious, circus skill interludes I've ever had the honour of seeing. As well as singing, drumming, playing the fool and many snippets of irresistible, free-spirited dancing.

Skill wise, the six performers show dynamic tumbling, playful juggling, death-defying human pyramids/towers - with no harnesses or heavy duty crash mats - and contortionism that categorically defies the laws of nature. I do not exaggerate.

The four piece band are omnipresent, filling the theatre with intoxicating sounds, yet never overly pulling focus. And the cast members work the audience with inviting moments of interaction which mean we're putty in their hands from very early on.

This is a show not to be missed, full of extremely gifted artists who clearly love what they do and communicate it through skilled, yet organic material.

We encounter Afrique en Cirque during their first London season, and I'm absolutely sure it won't be their last. Bravi to all, but especially to Bangoura for his spectrum of talent including the ability of bringing the right people together and producing a show that's one for the books.

Afrique en Cirque runs at the Queen Elizabeth Hall until July 28

Photo credit: Courtesy of Afrique En Cirque

