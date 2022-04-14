Full Cast Announced for The Jamie Lloyd Company's THE SEAGULL, Starring Emilia Clarke

With Cyrano de Bergerac opening tonight at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, The Jamie Lloyd Company today announce full cast for its production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, in a version by Anya Reiss directed by Jamie Lloyd. Joining the cast alongside the previously announced Emilia Clarke (Nina), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha) are Jason Barnett (Shamrayev), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Mika Onyx Johnson (Medvedenko), Gerald Kyd (Dorn) and Sara Powell (Polina), with understudies Katie Buchholz, Tina Harris, Joseph Langdon and David Lee-Jones. The production opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 7 July, with previews from 29 June, and runs until 10 September 2022.

The Jamie Lloyd Company continues its commitment to accessibility with 12,000 £15 tickets offered across its 2022 UK productions (Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull), with an additional 5,000 free tickets for The Seagull available for those with limited access to the arts.

£15 Tickets

Throughout the run, there will be specific Monday evening and Wednesday matinee performances with £15 seats available across the house exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These performances are:

13 July (2.30pm) and 18 July (7.30pm)

On sale: 6 June at 12pm for a limited time only.

27 July (2.30pm), 1 August (7.30pm), 10 August (2.30pm) and 15 August (7.30pm)

On sale: 29 June at 12pm for a limited time only.

24 August (2.30pm), 29 August (7.30pm) and 7 September (2.30pm)

On sale: 27 July at 12pm for a limited time only.

Tickets will be available via thejamielloydcompany.com

Free Tickets

A dedicated outreach manager is distributing 5,000 free tickets amongst both secondary state schools and community organisations who otherwise would not have access to the theatre. Those working with a group who does not have the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, can register their interest here.

Director: Jamie Lloyd; Set and Costume Designer: Soutra Gilmour

Lighting Designer: Jackie Shemesh; Sound and Composition Designer: George Dennis

Casting Director: Stuart Burt CDG; Costume Supervision: Anna Josephs

Props Supervision: Fahmida Bakht; Associate Director: Jonathan Glew

Associate Design: Rachel Wingate

Performances run 29 June - 10 September 2022.

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions and Wessex Grove in association with Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor.

Anya Reiss' playwriting credits include Oliver Twist (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Uncle Vanya (St James' Theatre), Spring Awakening (UK tour), Three Sisters (Southwark Playhouse), and The Acid Test and Spur of the Moment (Royal Court Theatre); and as screenwriter her credits include Ackley Bridge and EastEnders.

Jason Barnett plays Shamrayev. His theatre credits include Living Newspaper, Instructions for Correct Assembly, Prime Time, Friday Night Sex, The Victorian in the Wall, The Girlfriend Experience (Royal Court Theatre), The Visit, Saint George and the Dragon, Emil and the Detectives, War Horse, Amato Saltone (National Theatre), Life of Galileo (Young Vic), Mad About The Boy (Young Vic/UK tour), Mogadishu (Manchester Royal Exchange), The Winter's Tale, Pericles, Days of Significance (RSC), The Fixer (Almeida Theatre), Cruisin' (Bush Theatre) and The Tempest (Shakespeare's Globe). His television credits include Agatha Raisin, Bridgerton, Waffle the Wonder Dog, Lee and Dean, Porridge, Josh, Bad Education and series regular Eddie Olosunje in The Bill; and for film, SuperBob, London Road, One Man and His Dog and The Sight.

Emilia Clarke plays Nina. Theatre credits include Breakfast at Tiffany's (Cort). Film credits include Last Christmas; Solo: A Star Wars Story; Me Before You; Terminator: Genisys; Dom Hemingway; Spike Island. Television credits include Game of Thrones (nominated for 2013, 2015 and 2016 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, nominated for 2019 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series), and the upcoming Secret Invasion.

Robert Glenister plays Sorin. His theatre credits for the company include Moonlight/Night School (Pinter at the Pinter, Harold Pinter Theatre). Other theatre credits include Alys Always (Bridge Theatre), Glengarry Glen Ross (Playhouse Theatre), Great Britain, Never So Good, Blue Remembered Hills (National Theatre), Noises Off (The Old Vic/Novello Theatre), The Late Middle Classes (Donmar Warehouse), Hedda Gabler (Theatre Royal Bath), The Winterling (Royal Court Theatre), Uncle Vanya (Royal Exchange Theatre), Measure for Measure, The Tempest, The Spanish Tragedy, Little Eyolf (RSC), According to Hoyle (Hampstead Theatre), Hamlet (Sheffield Theatres) and Tango at the End of Winter (Piccadilly Theatre). His television credits include Suspicion, Strike, Curfew, Cold Feet, Close to the Enemy, Paranoid, Code of a Killer, The Cafe, Hustle, We'll Take Manhattan, Legless, Spooks, Between the Sheets, Dirty Work, Soldier Soldier, Chancer and Sink or Swim; and for film Villain, The Aeronauts, Journey's End, Live by Night, Cryptic, Creation and The Secret Rapture.

Tom Rhys Harries plays Trigorin. His theatre credits include Tumulus (VAULT Festival), The Pitchfork Disney (Shoreditch Town Hall), Dedication (Nuffield Southampton Theatres), Creditors (Young Vic), Four Play (The Old Vic), Mojo (Harold Pinter Theatre), The History Boys (Sheffield Theatres) and Torch Song Trilogy (Menier Chocolate Factory). His television credits include Suspicion, White Lines, Britannia, 15 Days, Merched Parchus, Unforgotten, Chewing Gum, Hinterland, Jekyll and Hyde, Under Milk Wood, If I Don't Come Home: Letters from D-Day, Parade's End; and for film, The Gentlemen, Slaughterhouse Rulez, Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire, Crow, Hot Property, Iron Clad: Battle for Blood and Hunky Dory.

Mika Onyx Johnson plays Medvedenko and is an Associate Artist with the company. Theatre credits as an actor include Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre/Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York), Boxes (Purple Theatre), Chessboard Society (Curve, Leicester), Behind Closed Doors (Lakeside Arts Centre, Nottingham) and #FaceMe (Contact, Manchester); and as a writer, Pink Lemonade (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Bush Theatre - also performer), and My White Best Friend and Other Letters Left Unsaid (Part 2) (Bunker Theatre).

Gerald Kyd plays Dorn. His credits for the company include Richard III (Trafalgar Studios). Other theatre credits include Deep Blue Sea, The Meeting (Chichester Festival Theatre), Winter Solstice, Love's Labour's Lost, Deathtrap, Breaking The Rules (UK tours), North By Northwest (Bath Theatre Royal/Toronto), Hapgood, 55 Days, Revelations (Hampstead Theatre), Feed The Beast (Birmingham Rep/New Wolsey Theatre), Three Winters, Children of the Sun, The Cherry Orchard, Blood and Gifts (National Theatre), Little Black Book (Park Theatre), The Real Thing (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Years Between (Royal & Derngate Northampton), This Much Is True (Theatre503), The Three Musketeers (Bristol Old Vic), Edward II, Richard II (Shakespeare's Globe), Ramayana (Birmingham Rep) and Cyrano De Bergerac (RSC). His television credits include Sister Boniface Mysteries, Queens of Mystery, Britannia, Whitstable Pearl, Harlots, Deep Water, Jesus: His Life, Unforgotten, Humans, The Coroner, Benidorm, Sherlock, The Bible, The Midnight Beast, Persons Unknown, as series regular Sean Maddox in Casualty (BBC), All In The Game; Brief Encounters and Underworld; and for film, Legacy: Black Ops, The Defender, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and The Principles of Lust.

Daniel Monks plays Konstantin. His theatre credits include The Normal Heart (National Theatre), Teenage Dick (Donmar Warehouse - Winner of Best Performer in a Play at The Stage Debut Awards 2020), Lord of the Flies (Sydney Theatre Company) and The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man (Malthouse Theatre, Sydney - for which he was nominated for a Helpmann Award and Green Room Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play). For film, he wrote, produced, edited and starred in Pulse - which won the Busan Bank Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2017 and for which he was nominated for the Australian Academy Award (AACTA) for Best Lead Actor in a Film. He is an Ambassador for the Starlight Children's Foundation, and in 2018, he was named the Ambassador for People with Disabilities Australia at the 40th Sydney Mardi Gras Parade.

Sara Powell plays Polina. Her theatre credits include The Madness of George III (Nottingham Playhouse), La Peste, Richard III (Arcola Theatre), The Crucible (Bristol Old Vic), Disgraced (Bush Theatre), A Walk on Part (Soho Theatre), Macbeth (Almeida Theatre), Stuff Happens, The Villain's Opera, Honk, The Darker Face of the Earth, Troilus and Cressida (National Theatre), World Music (Donmar Warehouse), Racing Demon, The Absence of War (Birmingham Rep), Mapping the Edge (Sheffield Theatres) and The Duchess of Malfi (RSC). Her television credits include Murder in Provence, Ghosts, Death in Paradise, Unforgotten, Damned, Silent Witness and Little Boy Blue; and for film, Last Christmas, Denial, My Zinc Bed and The Golden Years.

Indira Varma plays Arkadina. Her theatre credits for the company include The Hothouse (Trafalgar Studios). Other theatre credits include Faith Healer, Present Laughter - Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a play (The Old Vic), The Treatment, Five Gold Rings (Almeida Theatre), Exit the King, Man and Superman, Ivanov, Remembrance of Things Past, Othello (National Theatre), Tiger County (Hampstead Theatre), Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare's Globe), The Dance of Death (Donmar Trafalgar), Twelfth Night (Donmar Warehouse/Wyndham's Theatre), The Vortex, Privates on Parade (Donmar Warehouse), Ingredient X, The Vertical Hour, The Country (Royal Court Theatre), Hysteria (Theatre Royal Bath), The Skin of Our Teeth (Young Vic), Celebration (Almeida Theatre/Lincoln Centre/Harold Pinter Theatre). Her television credits include upcoming Damage and Extrapolations, Obi Wan Kenobi, This Way Up, Game of Thrones, Luther, For Life, Carnival Row, Patrick Melrose, Silk, Rome and Indian Summer. For film, Mission: Impossible 7, Official Secrets, Crisis, The One & Only Ivan, Close and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

Sophie Wu plays Masha. Her theatre credits include Vassa (Almeida Theatre), Sketching (Wilton's Music Hall), Shopping and F**king (Hammersmith Apollo), The Callous Corruption of Wesley McBunion (Paines Plough), Punk Rock (Royal Exchange Theatre/Lyric Hammersmith), The Wood Orchid (Bush Theatre,) and The Table (National Theatre). Her television credits include The Break, New Blood, Horrible Histories, Babylon, The Midnight Beast, Fresh Meat, Black Mirror, The Fades; and for film, Wild Child, Tormented, Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2 and Tonight You're Mine. Her theatre credits as a writer include Ramona Tells Jim (Bush Theatre) and Sophie Wu Is Minging and Looks Like She's Dead (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Soho Theatre).

Jamie Lloyd directs. His credits for the company include Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre/Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York - Olivier Award for Best Revival), Betrayal (Pinter at the Pinter, Harold Pinter Theatre/ Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre - nominated for four 2021 Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play and Best Revival of a Play), Pinter One, Two, Three, Six and Seven (Pinter at the Pinter, Harold Pinter Theatre), The Maids, The Homecoming, The Ruling Class, Richard III, The Pride, The Hothouse, Macbeth (Trafalgar Studios).