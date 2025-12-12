RIDE THE CYCLONE Adds Additional Performance at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to demand, there will be an additional performance of the UK premiere of RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL, at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on Tuesday 6 January 2026 at 2.30pm. Tickets on sale Saturday.

The musical, written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, began performances on Friday 14 November 2025, and will run until Saturday 10 January 2026. RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL broke the Southwark Playhouse's record of most tickets sold within a 24-hour period after going on sale.

The cast includes Edward Wu he/him (Kim's Convenience, Riverside Studios) as The Amazing Karnak, with Baylie Carson they/them (Mean Girls, SIX, West End) as Ocean, Grace Galloway she/her (Priscilla The Party, Blood Brothers, UK Tour) as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson she/her (making her professional debut) as Constance, Damon Gould he/they (Cabaret, West End; Newsies, Troubadour Theatre) as Noel, Bartek Kraszewski he/him (making his professional debut) as Mischa and Jack Maverick he/him (making his professional debut) as Ricky. The cast is completed by Nathaniel Purnell he/him (Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; The Time Traveller's Wife, West End) and Rebecca D'Lacey she/her (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, European Tour).

Darkly funny, wildly imaginative, and surprisingly heartfelt — Ride the Cyclone is the international musical phenomenon crashing into London. When a freak rollercoaster accident claims the lives of six teens, they find themselves trapped in limbo — and offered one last shot at life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to prove why they deserve a second chance at life.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at the Atomic Vaudeville in British Columbia, Canada in 2008. The American premiere took place at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in September 2015 and went on to open Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in November 2016. Since then it has had runs in Seattle, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Sydney and Buenos Aires.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee with musical direction by Ben McQuigg, set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Tim Deiling, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, sound design by Tom Marshall, illusion design by Richard Pinner and casting by Harry Blumenau. Production Management is by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group, with General Management by Jack Maple Productions.