Ian McKellen Will Perform Special Fundraiser STORIES, STAGE & SHAKESPEARE at Orange Tree Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre has announced that Ian McKellen will return to the stage for a rare and intimate show celebrating his life in theatre. A mixture of conversation and performance, this brand-new limited run, Stories, Stage & Shakespeare, was created to raise vital funds for the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond. All proceeds will help continue the wide-ranging work the OT does on and off stage, from productions and community and education programmes to the exciting improvements ahead through their upcoming capital project. This support will strengthen their work with audiences in their local area and beyond.

This special event will be staged at Richmond Theatre for three performances only on 10 and 11 January 2026.

Ian McKellen said, “The Orange Tree is a wonderfully small, intimate theatre where exciting productions happen. They're renovating the front of house to get rid of all those dreadful stairs. So, I wanted to help fundraise for not only that, but their productions and work outside of the theatre with schools.”

OT Artistic Director Tom Littler added, “We're thrilled and deeply touched that Ian has chosen to create this event in support of the Orange Tree. His generosity - and the generosity of Richmond Theatre in hosting us - arrives at a transformative moment for us, as we reimagine our building and expand the work we can do on and off stage. It's a celebration of what makes our theatre unique, and a tremendous boost to our future.”

On Sunday 11 January, a small number of VIP tickets are available, guests will join an intimate VIP reception at Scott's Richmond with Sir Ian McKellen after the performance. Scott's will serve champagne and canapés as guests meet Ian and celebrate this remarkable evening in support of the Orange Tree Theatre. These VIP tickets are extremely limited, and bookings can be made directly through the Orange Tree Theatre.

On sale for OT Members and Patrons opens Wednesday 17 December at 10am, with ATG+ Members on sale on Thursday 18 December at 10am. General on sale opens Friday 19 December at 10am.