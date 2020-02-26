CITY OF ANGELS Leads March's Top 10 New London Shows

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From a musical with old Hollywood glamour to starry Chekhov and Coward, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. City of Angels, Garrick Theatre

Josie Rourke's 2014 hit musical revival finally transfers from the Donmar to the West End, giving us a second chance to catch this super-stylish, jazz-hot love letter to film noir and old Hollywood. The cast features Theo James, Nicola Roberts, Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig, Rebecca Trehearn, Jonathan Slinger and, making her West End debut, Vanessa Williams.

5 March-5 September. Book tickets here

2. The Seagull, Playhouse Theatre

Chekhov's play gets the modernising touch from playwright Anya Reiss and director Jamie Lloyd. Plus excitement for Game of Thrones fans: Emilia Clarke (AKA Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons) makes her West End debut. The cast also includes Robert Glenister, Tamzin Outhwaite, Daniel Monks, Tom Rhys Harries, Sophie Wu, and - another GoT alum - Indira Varma.

11 March-30 May. Book tickets here

3. Love, Love, Love, Lyric Hammersmith

Mike Bartlett's scathing portrait of Baby Boomer greed and intergenerational conflict was a major talking point when it premiered at the Royal Court in 2012 - and will likely provoke again now. New Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan is at the helm, and the cast features Rachael Stirling, Nicholas Burns, Patrick Knowles, Isabella Laughland and Mike Noble.

5 March-4 April. Book tickets here

4. Blithe Spirit, Duke of York's Theatre

Transferring from Theatre Royal Bath, and following a UK tour, Richard Eyre's acclaimed revival of Nöel Coward's ghostly comedy is headlined by Jennifer Saunders as the wonderfully eccentric medium Madame Arcati. The cast also features Lisa Dillon, Geoffrey Streatfeild, Emma Naomi, Simon Coates, Rose Wardlaw and Lucy Robinson.

5 March-11 April. Book tickets here

5. Indecent, Menier Chocolate Factory

Paula Vogel tells the story of controversial play God of Vengeance, for which its company risked their careers and lives. Indecent itself has had a happier time of it, winning two Tony Awards. Rebecca Taichman directs Peter Polycarpou, Finbar Lynch, Alexandra Silber, Cory English, Beverly Klein, Joseph Timms and Molly Osborne - accompanied by a live Klezmer band.

13 March-9 May. Book tickets here

6. The Dumb Waiter, Hampstead Theatre

Harold Pinter's seminal play premiered at the venue in January 1960, as part of the Hampstead Theatre Club's first season. Now, it kicks off the theatre's 60th birthday Classics programme, with Alice Hamilton directing the story of two hitmen and the titular dumb waiter serving up strange messages. Philip Jackson and Harry Lloyd play the assassins.

19 March-18 April. Book tickets here

7. The Effect, Boulevard Theatre

Following a recent revival of The Sugar Syndrome at the Orange Tree, another Lucy Prebble play gets a welcome encore. Her 2012 work puts love and science under the microscope, as two people form an intense connection while part of a drugs trial. Anthony Neilson directs Kate O'Flynn, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Christine Entwisle and Tim McMullan.

19 March-30 May. Book tickets here

8. Clybourne Park, Park Theatre

Another provocative hit for the Royal Court, Bruce Norris's searing play about race relations, property prices and liberal hypocrisy was a major theatrical talking point back in 2010. Oliver Kaderbhai helms this 10th-anniversary production, and the cast features Imogen Stubbs, Richard Lintern, Alisha Bailey, Michael Fox, Maddy Hill, Andrew Langtree and Eric Underwood.

25 March-2 May. Book tickets here

9. All of Us, National Theatre

Actor, comedian and disability rights campaigner Francesca Martinez makes her playwriting debut with this drama about the struggle for those who don't fit in during a time of austerity. Martinez also stars, and the cast - directed by Ian Rickson - includes Lucy Briers, Bryan Dick, Francesca Mills, Michael Gould, Mariam Haque and Oliver Alvin-Wilson.

18 March-16 May. Book tickets here

10. Sleepless: A Musical Romance, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

The latest film-to-stage transfer is this new musical version of 1993 romcom Sleepless in Seattle, starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Robert Scott, Brendan Cull and Michael Burdette adapt and Morgan Young directs, with Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh in the lead roles, plus Daniel Casey, Harriet Thorpe, Tania Mathurin and Jake Sharp.

24 March-3 May. Book tickets here

