Full Cast Set For The Royal Shakespeare Company's ALL IS BUT FANTASY

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the full company for All Is But Fantasy, a bold new work created by Whitney White at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon from 21 January to 21 February with press night on 4 February.

Blurring boundaries between Shakespearean myth, contemporary storytelling, and live music, All Is But Fantasy is a two-part high-energy gig-theatre show, catalysed by a red-hot soundtrack of musical genres from rock and soul to pop and gospel. Directed by Whitney White, the production continues the RSC's commitment to fostering innovative new writing.

The full cast comprises: Juliette Crosbie (A Christmas Carol) as Desdemona/ Juliet, Daniel Krikler (RSC's Wendy & Peter Pan, Fiddler on the Roof) as Man, Renée Lamb as First Witch (Six the Musical, Little Shop of Horrors), Georgina Onuorah (Hamilton, The Wizard of OZ, Oklahoma!) as Second Witch, Timmika Ramsay (Guys and Dolls, Moulin Rouge) as Third Witch, and Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Saturday Church, Liberation) as Woman.

Whitney White is an Obie and Lily Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated director, actor and musician, celebrated for her bold, innovative storytelling across both Broadway and off-Broadway. She recently received the Drama League's 2025 Founders Award for Excellence in Directing and just opened Saturday Church, a new musical featuring songs by Sia and Honey Dijon at New York Theatre Workshop.

Director Whitney White said: “This ensemble is exceptional. Each member of the company brings a distinct musicality, depth, and interpretive intelligence to the production, and together they have shaped a world that feels both immediate and boldly imaginative. Renée, Georgina, Timmika, Daniel, and Juliette are remarkable artists whose individual strengths cohere into a truly dynamic collective. All Is But Fantasy is rooted in collaboration, and this company exemplifies that spirit with generosity and rigor. It is a privilege to make my RSC debut alongside such an extraordinary group of performers.”

Her directing credits on Broadway include The Last Five Years and Jaja's African Hair Braiding, off-Broadway credits include Liberation, Walden, Jordan's, Soft, On Sugarland, What to Send Up When It Goes Down, Our Dear Druglord, and For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad. She also created Macbeth In Stride at Brooklyn Academy of Music, writing the book, music and lyrics. Additional directing work includes The Secret Life of Bees, By The Queen, The Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, A Human Being of a Sort, An Iliad, The Amen Corner, Othello, Canyon, and Jump.

On screen, Whitney has appeared in Ocean's Eight, Single Drunk Female, Louie, and The Playboy Club, and she contributed as a writer to Boots Riley's acclaimed series I'm A Virgo for Prime Video.

Also announced, Dame Harriet Walter will return to the RSC in Reframing Women in Shakespeare: Harriet Walter & Whitney White in Conversation, taking place on Saturday 7 February from 11:30am to 1pm at The Other Place. This one-of-a-kind session brings together Dame Harriet Walter and Whitney White for a powerful exploration of how women are represented in Shakespeare's works. It will feature a dynamic curated conversation, readings from She Speaks and All is But Fantasy, and an audience Q&A. Guided by Sandeep Mahal, Deputy Executive Director of the RSC, attendees will experience two visionary artists reimagining Shakespeare for the present day.

The full creative team comprises: Director Whitney White, Set and Costume Designer Soutra Gilmour, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Sound Designer Tony Gayle, Music Supervisor Simona Budd, Music Director Tom Knowles, Assistant Music Director Falk Meier, Intimacy Director Lucy Hind, Fight Director Kate Waters, Voice Coach Nia Lynn, Choreographer Sarita Piotrowski, Associate Choreographer Christopher Tendai, Assistant Director Mumba Dodwell, Dramaturg Réjane Collard Walker and Casting Directors Charlotte Sutton CDG & Christopher Worrall CDG.