Boxing Day Theatre Sale Starts Now!
Get tickets from just £15!
The Boxing Day Sale has begun with over 35 West End shows available, from £15. Book your tickets now for performances throughout 2022 and save on award-winning musicals and gripping plays. Discover our full range of shows in our Boxing Day Sale now. But hurry - limited availability!
Get brilliant discounts on shows such as & Juliet, Newsies, Jersey Boys, Bat Out Of Hell, La Clique and many, many more!
DEATH SUITS YOU Comes to VAULT Festival in February
December 22, 2022
The acclaimed production of Death Suits You will run at VAULT Festival 7th-10th Feb 2023. We all feel underappreciated at work, and Death is no exception.
Nica Burns Warns of Problems Facing Theatres in 2023
December 21, 2022
Nica Burns has warned that theatres are facing a multitude of problems in 2023. Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Front Row programme, the West End theatre owner and producer spoke about the cost-of-living crisis and the huge increase in energy bills, meaning some venues could be paying up to £1.5 million a year.
Exclusive Prices: Tickets at £35 or £55 For OTHELLO
December 21, 2022
Exclusive Prices - tickets at £35 or £55 for Othello at the National Theatre.
Tickets from £18 for CHARLIE & STAN at Wilton's Music Hall
December 20, 2022
In 1910, the then unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail from Southampton to New York as part of Fred Karno’s famous music hall troupe. They shared a cabin, they shared comedy routines but by the end of the journey they had drifted apart… they would both go on to become two of the biggest stars of the age.
