Bill Fellows, Katherine Dow Blyton, and More Join GERRY & SEWELL Cast

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Screen stars have joined the cast of the hit production Gerry & Sewell as it makes its West End debut with a two-week run at the Aldwych Theatre. Following sell-out runs and rave reviews across the North East, the production had a journey from a 60-seat pub theatre to one of London’s most celebrated stages.

The full cast features screen stars Bill Fellows (Coronation Street, ITV; Ted Lasso, Apple TV+; Blood Brothers, Phoenix Theatre) as Mr McCarten, father to Gerry; alongside Katherine Dow Blyton (Emmerdale, ITV; This is England; Channel 4; A Passionate Woman, Leeds Playhouse) as tough, loving Mrs McCarten. Screen and stage star Chelsea Halfpenny (Emmerdale, ITV; 9 to 5: The Musical, Savoy Theatre; Waitress, UK Tour) will join the cast as Claire McCarten.

Returning from the original production at Laurels with their bold chemistry are the previously announced Dean Logan (Coronation Street, ITV; Dogs On The Metro, Live Theatre) as Gerry and BAFTA nominated Jack Robertson (Where It Ends, BBC; Metroland LIVE: The Box, Soho Theatre and Pleasance Theatre) as Sewell, making their West End debuts. Also returning to Gerry & Sewell for its West End transfer is Becky Clayburn (Cinderella, Northern Stage; Tits Up, NE Tour; Ghosts of Metroland, Live Theatre Elevator Festival), multi-rolling as Tyneside, alongside Erin Mullen (Big Ange, Live Theatre; Midsomer Murders, ITV; The Filleting Machine, Blowin’ a Hooley) as Bridget McCarten, and Matty Renton (Football News, Sky Sports News) as Journo.

The cast is completed by Helen Chong (Hundred Feet Tall, Old Vic Theatre), Alicia Meehan (Public Record, National Theatre), Dylan Duffy (Big Ange, Live Theatre), Patrick Ziza (The Odyssey: Episode 4 - The Island of the Sun, National Theatre) and Kyle Potter (Alice in Wonderful, New Vic Theatre) as the dancing hooligans, bringing the energy and drama to the stage this January. Gerry & Sewell’s transfer to the Aldwych proudly marks the West End debut for eleven out of thirteen of the cast members.

Written and directed by Olivier Award-winner Jamie Eastlake and co-produced by Newcastle Theatre Royal, Gerry & Sewell is based on Jonathan Tulloch’s acclaimed novel The Season Ticket, which was later adapted into the cult Geordie film Purely Belter. The play follows two lads from Gateshead, Gerry and Sewell, who have nowt - except a burning desire to get their hands on a season ticket to their beloved Newcastle United.

Writer and director Jamie Eastlake comments, Absolutely delighted to be announcing the full cast for Gerry and Sewell. The team we're bringing on have a wealth of stage experience - there are some real superheroes of acting who represent the North East. It's incredible to have a full team from the region and stacks of West End debuts for turning London black and white.

Against a backdrop of austerity, unemployment and fierce local pride, the pair embark on a mission filled with scrapes, schemes and the sort of fierce friendship that defines working-class life in the North East.

Gerry & Sewell originated from North Tyneside pub theatre Laurels, recently nominated by The Stage Awards as Fringe Theatre of the Year, where it premiered to sold-out audiences and critical acclaim. Following this acclaimed run, the show then transferred to Newcastle’s Live Theatre in 2023 and then to Newcastle Theatre Royal in 2024 - only the second co-production there in more than a decade. It will return to Newcastle in June 2026. From a 60-seat room above a pub to London’s West End, it is proof that big dreams can come from small places.

A true tale of friendship and resilience, brought together by live music, puppet dogs and the magic of Wor Flags (plus the odd star cameo). Wild, funny and heartful Gerry & Sewell is both a love letter to Newcastle and a universal story of perseverance, loyalty and hope.

Chief Executive of Newcastle Theatre Royal Marianne Locatori shares, We are delighted to have the opportunity to co-produce a show that is so deeply rooted in the North East and to support it to have a national profile in the West End. Gerry & Sewell represents a remarkable journey of artistic development, and a powerful celebration of creativity, dedication and the distinct voice of our region. To see this production take such a significant step forward, reaching West End audiences is both inspiring and immensely gratifying; we feel an enormous sense of pride in being part of the journey of this show and supporting a piece that so vividly reflects the strength and spirit of North East theatre-makers.