Sam Baker Jones, Safiyya Ingar and Marcia Lecky to Star in MAGGOTS at Bush Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jessie Anand Productions, in association with Bush Theatre, will present Maggots, written by Farah Najib, and directed by Jess Barton. Performances will run from 27 January – 28 February 2026.

An exploration of the importance of human connection, Maggots questions what it really takes to build community. The cast will be Sam Baker Jones, Safiyya Ingar, and Marcia Lecky.

As the stench in their building intensifies and infestations spread, a lonely group of tenants starts to ask questions.

But when the housing association barely lifts a finger in support and pest control “don’t deal with maggots”, the neighbours are left to grapple with their suspicions and fears alone – blurring the boundaries of their usually private lives in the process.