Goalhanger and Southbank Centre Reveal THE REST IS FEST Programme

The Southbank Centre in collaboration with Goalhanger has announced the programme for Goalhanger: The Rest Is Fest - a major new festival bringing together some of the world's most popular voices to explore the stories shaping our world - from history and politics to science, sport, and culture.

Taking place across the Southbank Centre's iconic site, this landmark collaboration between Europe's largest arts centre and one of the world's largest independent podcast producers is a highlight of the centre's 75th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

In 1951 the Festival of Britain was created to celebrate the best of British innovation and propel the nation forward toward an optimistic future - The Rest Is Fest promises to take the spirit of the festival and look to the future with a live programme brimming with ideas, curiosity, and conversation.

Taking place in the Royal Festival Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Purcell Room and smaller spaces across the site, the programme boasts a range of intimate and large scale live shows, featuring established names and renowned experts.

Highlights of the festival:

Exploring the future - and what it holds - was a central idea of the Festival of Britain and is a key theme that runs through the whole weekend, as Goalhanger's biggest shows tackle the forces shaping tomorrow: democracy and global politics, money, media, science, history, entertainment, and even football

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards will take to the Royal Festival Hall stage to present the first ever live version of The Rest Is Football (4 Sep)

The Rest Is Money hosted by Robert Peston and Steph McGovern will also be live on stage for the first time, featuring a big name guest, yet to be announced (4 Sep)

The biggest history podcast in the world - The Rest Is History - takes centre stage at the Southbank Centre for a live show exploring the most fascinating historical stories of all time (5 Sep)

The nation's most popular political podcast The Rest Is Politics with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart will be live on stage, discussing how AI-powered disinformation and populism infect our newsfeeds and public sphere (6 Sep)

Unique collaborations, special one-offs and a few surprises will complete the lineup - yet to be announced

Further programming to be announced.

Gary Lineker, Co-founder of Goalhanger & Co-host Of The Rest Is Football said: “The Southbank Centre was created in 1951 - even before I was born - to make the arts and culture more accessible to all - and that's a mission we can really get behind. From the Festival of Britain until now, the Southbank Centre has been the beating heart of London's cultural life and we're excited to respond to this major milestone with a festival of ideas across their iconic site. From the future and what it holds to intriguing stories about our history and cultural life, this takeover will be a series of truly unmissable conversations.”

Marina Hyde, Co-host of The Rest Is Entertainment, said: “What fun to be involved in this. I absolutely love the Southbank Centre and can't wait to be part of its 75th anniversary celebrations - not via the medium of interpretive dance, but the medium of The Rest is Fest. Not only will there be some special Rest is Entertainment live shows, but we'll also be crossing the streams with other Goalhanger shows, a wild experiment that could be a) a huge laugh or b) a lab experiment that goes wrong and gives two of us - possibly Sandbrook and Shearer - mutant superpowers. Do join us to find out which.”

Mark Ball, Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre, said: “In a fast-paced world of rising misinformation, it's now more important than ever that the Southbank Centre provides a democratic, trusted space for open discussion, debate and new ideas. In our 75th anniversary year, we're thrilled to be collaborating with the UK's most pioneering podcast producer Goalhanger, on their seismic The Rest Is Fest takeover, bringing each of their acclaimed podcasts to a live audience across the whole of the Southbank Centre site. We're looking forward to welcoming audiences to explore society's big issues and consider what the future holds.”

How To Book Tickets

Tickets go on sale to Goalhanger and Southbank Centre Members on Thursday 4 December 10am and to the general public on Thursday 11 December, 10am, at southbankcentre.co.uk

For more information about the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary celebrations, visit southbankcentre.co.uk/our-75th-anniversary

Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning for the Southbank Centre