FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Becomes Best-selling Musical In Barbican Theatre History

The award-winning musical revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will conclude its record-breaking UK tour after setting multiple box office milestones nationwide. The production recently became the best-selling musical in the history of London’s Barbican Theatre and broke sales records at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre, High Wycombe’s Swan Theatre, Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, and Cardiff’s New Theatre. Its final engagement will take place at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre.

The revival, which received Olivier Awards for Best Musical Revival, Best Set Design, and Best Sound Design, is directed by Jordan Fein. The production has been noted for its contemporary interpretation, detailed staging, and emphasis on emotional clarity. Fein’s direction has guided the production through full houses and sustained audience response throughout the tour.

The ensemble is led by Matthew Woodyatt and Jodie Jacobs, whose performances anchor the company’s approach to the material. The cast presents a reimagined reading of the story of Tevye, his family, and the community of Anatevka against a shifting political and social landscape.

Set in 1905, the musical follows Tevye as he navigates tradition, family expectations, and cultural upheaval while his daughters make choices that challenge long-held beliefs. The production is the final opportunity for UK audiences to experience this staging as the tour reaches its conclusion.