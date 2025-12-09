Matthew Dunster and Suzie Miller to Join LIVE FROM SOHO

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Empire Street Productions has revealed their first Live From Soho guests for 2026. Joining James Bierman in conversation will be director Matthew Dunster on Wednesday 14 January, and playwright Suzie Miller on Wednesday 4 February 2026. This news comes ahead of their final Live From Soho for 2025 with Robert Icke appearing at Underbelly Boulevard Soho this evening.

Live From Soho is ESP’s new monthly series of creative conversations with artists about their life, work and process, taking place at the Underbelly Boulevard Soho. James’ first two guests have been Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem and Marianne Elliot. Recordings of their conversations can be listened back to on podcast platforms: empirestreetproductions.com/the-things-we-make/live-from-soho/.

Matthew Dunster is an award-winning director and writer whose extensive credits included 2:22 – A Ghost Story, The Pillowman and Hangmen. Suzie Miller is an internationally renowned playwright, screenwriter and author, drawn to complex human stories often exploring injustice. Her critically acclaimed one-woman play Prima Facie won the Olivier Award for Best New Play before transferring to Broadway. It is set to tour the UK in early 2026.

All tickets for Live From Soho are £5 and proceeds donated to charity organisations The Schools Consent Project and Everyone’s Invited.