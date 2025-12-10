David Hare-Led OTHELLO Will Be Released in Cinemas Worldwide

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare's OTHELLO, starring David Harewood, Toby Jones, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Vinette Robinson and Luke Treadaway, will be released in cinemas. Directed by Tom Morris, design by Ti Green with music by PJ Harvey with Jon Nicholls and filmed live at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London in association with Spiritland Productions, the play will be screened in cinemas across the UK, US, Australia and selected international territories from 4 March 2026.

Tickets are on sale now.

David Harewood (Othello) said: ‘I'm absolutely thrilled that our production of OTHELLO is coming to cinemas across the country and globally. This play has always spoken powerfully to questions of identity, belonging and prejudice, and being a part of it feels incredibly meaningful. The energy in the theatre every night is extraordinary, and I'm grateful that anyone will now be able to watch it.'

Toby Jones (Iago) added: ‘I'm so pleased and proud that our production of OTHELLO is being made available to cinema goers around the world. From our earliest discussions about the play we have been determined to shape and propel this tragic story with the momentum and tension of a cinematic thriller. I'm confident that the film will deliver much of the shock and release that the production has excited at the Haymarket Theatre.'

Caitlin Fitzgerald (Desdemona) said: ‘Bringing Desdemona to life has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. OTHELLO is a story that still speaks urgently to who we are — our fears, our trust, our love, and our vulnerabilities. I'm thrilled to see it released on the big screen worldwide. My hope is that audiences everywhere will feel the beauty and the heartbreak of Shakespeare's world in a way that feels alive, immediate, and deeply human.'

Chris Harper said: ‘We are so proud of Tom Morris' powerful new production of OTHELLO starring the incredible David Harewood in the title role, the magnificent Toby Jones as Iago and the wonderful Caitlin Fitzgerald as Desdemona. The production is currently thrilling audiences at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End and we are delighted to be working with Trafalgar Releasing for the first time to take the play out to a wider audience The upcoming cinema release of OTHELLO means that theatre fans and young people studying Shakespeare across the UK and the world will have the chance to see this extraordinary production on the big screen.'

Trafalgar Releasing's CEO, Marc Allenby commented, ‘It's great to be working with Chris Harper Productions for the first time to bring this cinematic and powerful production of OTHELLO to cinemas around the world. Theatre remains a key driver of Event Cinema box office success and Trafalgar Releasing, in association with Spiritland Productions, is producing and financing the filming of OTHELLO as we continue to build our wide-ranging portfolio of cultural content captured especially for the big screen.'

Shakespeare's OTHELLO rages to life like never before in a new production starring David Harewood OBE (Homeland, Best of Enemies), Toby Jones OBE (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Detectorists), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Succession, Masters of Sex), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) and Luke Treadaway (A Street Cat Named Bob).

Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris OBE (War Horse, Dr Semmelweis, The Grinning Man) with music by PJ Harvey and Jon Nicholls, this epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire. Filmed live at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London especially for the big screen.

The full cast of OTHELLO is: David Harewood (Othello), Toby Jones (Iago), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Desdemona), Vinette Robinson (Emilia), Luke Treadaway (Cassio), David Ahmad (Gratiano), Gethin Alderman (Nicos, Understudy Roderigo and Lodovico), Ewan Black (Montano, Understudy Iago and Fight Captain), Tom Byrne (Roderigo), Jonathan Cobb (Telemachos, Understudy Cassio, Montano and Memet), Peter Guinness (Brabantio), Felix Hayes (Duke of Venice), Jasmin Hinds (Julio/Julia, Understudy Emilia, Bianca and Nicos), Wela Mbusi (Memet, Marcus and Understudy Othello and Telemachos), Jude Owusu (Lodovico), Tom Peters (Vincenzio and Understudy Brabantio, Duke of Venice and Gratiano) and Rose Riley (Bianca and Understudy Desdemona).

OTHELLO runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket until 17 January 2026.

Joining Tom Morris and PJ Harvey on the creative team are Ti Green (Designer), Jon Nicholls (Sound Design and Additional Music), Richard Howell (Lighting Design), Nina Dunn (Projection Design), Anna Cooper CDG (Casting), Yarit Dor (Movement and Intimacy Director) Kate Waters (Fight Director) Dominic Skinner (Make-up Design), Suzanne Scotcher (Hair & Wigs Design), Katie Henry (Associate Director), Bethan Mary-James (Assistant Director), Sabia Smith (Costume Supervisor), Mariama Bojang (Assistant Costume Designer), Damian Partington (Production Manager), Rob Casey and Genna Hill for Ammomite Studios (Technical Directors), Katie Balmforth and Zoe Wilson (Props Supervisors), Zachary Woodman (Associate Sound Designers), Kellon Kutz (Associate Wigs and Hair), Carol Fairlamb (Voice Coach), Aundrea Fudge (Dialect Coach), Dom Coyote (Singing Coach), Samantha Adams (Dramatherapist). NeuroTour (Physiotherapy), Sheena Linden (Company Manager), Ashley Mochan (Technical Stage Manager), Andy McCarthy (Deputy Stage Manager), Siobhan Scott (Assistant Stage Manager – Book Cover), Ebony Fosuhene (Assistant Stage Manager), Sean Dupont (Technical Swing), Charlotte Stidwell (Head of Wardrobe), Sharon Trickett (Head of Wigs, Hair and Make-Up), Jake Hanks (Head of Sound), Jonathan Harrison-Walsh (Head of Automation), Harvey Saunders Woolley (Sound 2) and Tom O'Connell & Debbie Hicks for Chris Harper Productions (General Management).