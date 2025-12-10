Full Cast Set For BARNUM UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of Barnum, the classic Broadway musical by Cy Coleman (music), Michael Stewart (lyrics) and Mark Bramble (book) that celebrates the life of the world's greatest showman, P.T. Barnum. Originally produced at the Watermill Theatre, this major new touring production will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on Tuesday 3 February 2026 (previews from Friday 30 January).

West End favourite and TV star Lee Mead will take centre stage as the legendary P.T. Barnum. Lee is best known for his breakout win on Any Dream Will Do and acclaimed performances in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked and Legally Blonde.

The production will also be extending into the autumn of next year, with Matt Rawle (Cabaret; Evita; Les Misérables) reprising his critically acclaimed performance as P.T Barnum, with autumn dates starting at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Tuesday 12 August.

Starring alongside Lee are Monique Young (Mary Poppins) as Charity Barnum, Penny Ashmore (Dr Strangelove) as Jenny Lind, Dominique Planter (The Lion King) as Joice Heth, and Fergus Rattigan (The Wizard of Oz) as General Tom Thumb.

They are joined by Elena Buck, Gianpaolo Candelaria, Eamonn Cox, James Gill, Jessica Jolleys, Kevin Oliver Jones, Emma Jane Morton, Sophie Precious Muringu, Lennin Nelson-McClure, Emily Odunsi, André Rodrigues, Ben Scott, Laura Sillett, Tom Sowinski, Tom Sterling and Niki Tsonopoulou.

Step right up and enter the dazzling world of P.T. Barnum, where imagination and ambition know no bounds. Hand in hand with wife Charity, Barnum's life and career twist and turn as he schemes and dreams his way to headier heights.

This spectacular production will feature an extraordinary ensemble cast of actor-musicians, acrobats and amazing circus acts. Audiences are certain to delight at every sight, wonder and miracle that the name Barnum stands for!

Come follow the band with the glorious music of multi-award-winner Cy Coleman, Michael Stewart's lyrics and Mark Bramble's book. The show features a whole host of classic show tunes including Join the Circus, Colours of My Life, Come Follow the Band and Love Makes Such Fools of Us All.

This musical classic first took the UK by storm when it played the London Palladium, with Michael Crawford making theatrical history with a death-defying nightly tightrope walk across the stage. And now Lee Mead and Matt Rawle step into his shoes and onto the tightrope!

The production is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle (Picture You Dead; The Last Five Years) and choreographed by Oti Mabuse (Strictly Come Dancing). The creative team also includes George Dyer (Arranger, Orchestrator & Musical Supervisor), Lee Newby (Set & Costume Designer), Matt Nicholson (Co-Choreographer), Jai Morjaria (Lighting Designer), Tom Marshall (Sound Designer), Amy Panter (Circus Director), Kevin Oliver Jones (Musical Director), Jess Ellen Knight (Associate Director), Iona Luvsandorj and Sabrina Joshua (Circus Instructors), Zippos Circus and The National Centre for Circus Arts (Circus Consultants), Mervyn Millar and Tracy Waller for Significant Object (Puppet Designers) and Helen Foan for Significant Object (Puppetry Director).

Barnum was originally produced on the Broadway stage by Judy Gordon, Cy Coleman, Maurice and Lois F. Rosenfield in association with Irwin Feld and Kenneth Feld.

Tour Dates

Starring Lee Mead

30 Jan – 7 Feb – Windsor, Theatre Royal

10 – 14 Feb – Manchester, Palace Theatre

24 – 28 Feb – York, Grand Opera House

3 – 7 Mar – Brighton, Theatre Royal

10 – 14 Mar – Portsmouth, Kings Theatre

17 – 21 Mar – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

24 – 28 Mar – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

31 Mar – 4 Apr – Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

7 – 11 Apr – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

14 – 18 Apr – Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

21 – 25 Apr – Birmingham, Hippodrome

28 Apr – 2 May – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

5 – 9 May – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

19 – 23 May – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

26 – 30 May – Nottingham, Playhouse

2 – 6 Jun – Hull, New Theatre

9 – 13 Jun – Blackpool, Opera House

16 – 20 Jun – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

23 – 27 Jun – Richmond, Richmond Theatre

30 Jun – 4 Jul – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Starring Matt Rawle

12 – 15 Aug – Newcastle, Theatre Royal

25 – 29 Aug – Torquay, Princess Theatre

1 – 5 Sep – Leicester, Curve

8 – 12 Sep – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

15 – 19 Sep – Liverpool, Empire

22 – 26 Sep – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

29 Sep – 3 Oct – London, New Wimbledon Theatre

6 – 10 Oct – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

13 – 17 Oct – Belfast, Grand Opera House

20 – 24 Oct – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

27 – 31 Oct – Malvern, Festival Theatre