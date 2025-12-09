Full Cast and Creative Team Set For GUESS HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU?

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full cast and creative team have been announced for the world-premiere of Guess How Much I Love You? by Luke Norris, the first production in The Royal Court Theatre's 70th Anniversary Season.

Led by a cast including recent British Independent Film Award-winner Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Olivier Award-nominee Rosie Sheehy (Machinal) and Asian Media Award-nominee Lena Kaur (Expendable), Guess How Much I Love You? has been written by Luke Norris (Goodbye To All That) and directed by Jeremy Herrin (The Spy Who Came In From The Cold).

Guess How Much I Love You? follows a pregnant couple awaiting their 20-week scan, as the future they had planned slips through their fingers.

A story about starting a family, impossible choices, and enduring love, Guess How Much I Love You? is presented in association with Brian and Dayna Lee (co-producers of Giant by Mark Rosenblatt).

With design by Grace Smart (Cowbois, RSC), lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun (My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican), sound design and composition by Nick Powell (The Ferryman), and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG (Porn Play), the cast is completed by child-performers Max Crisp and Maxwell Oakes. The intimacy coordinator is Clare Foster, Assistant Director Charlotte Vickers with the Artist Wellbeing Company providing Wellbeing Support.

It runs at The Royal Court Theatre, Jerwood Downstairs from Friday 16 January - Saturday 21 February 2026, with press night on Thursday 22 January 2026, 7pm.