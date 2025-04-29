The National Youth Music Theatre Brings Three Musicals to Birmingham Hippodrome This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Youth Music Theatre will bring three productions to Birmingham Hippodrome this August to showcase young talent and push the boundaries of music theatre.

From the vibrant energy of Fame: The Musical (Thu 7 Aug – Sat 9 Aug) to the fantastical world of Lightning Boy (Thu 21 Aug – Sat 23 Aug), a brand-new musical, and the highly anticipated UK premiere of Tuck Everlasting (Thu 14 Aug – Sat 16 Aug), this season shines a spotlight on the NYMT company.

Talent from across the nation, ranging from ages 10 to 23, will come together to showcase their skills in these groundbreaking performances. Additionally, NYMT is proud to share that it has recently welcomed a record-breaking 1,200 auditionees to its audition workshops, further highlighting the growing passion and talent among young people eager to be part of the world of music theatre.

Chris Cuming, Artistic Director at NYMT, says: “This year, as we look ahead to our 50th celebrations, we've chosen a theme that's very close to our hearts at NYMT: family. Our young company members and alumni often say that being part of NYMT feels like being part of a family — and we couldn't agree more. Through this wonderful programme of work, we're exploring the full spectrum of family life: the good, the complicated, the challenging, and the joyful stories that shape our experiences.

“I'm incredibly proud to be bringing this programme to the brilliant city of Birmingham, and delighted to be working so closely with the Hippodrome to share our passion for new musicals — including a UK premiere and a brand-new British musical.”

This upcoming season at Birmingham Hippodrome further reinforces NYMT's commitment to nurturing exceptional young talent, while celebrating both the rich heritage and the vibrant future of musical theatre. The strengthened partnership with the Hippodrome marks a significant milestone in NYMT's vision: to champion fresh voices from all backgrounds and showcase the powerful role of young talent in shaping the industry of tomorrow.

Birmingham, with its thriving creative scene and strong network of cultural partners, offers an ideal base for this work. As the home of the UK's first in-house New Musical Theatre department, the Hippodrome provides a unique platform to develop talent, while commissioning, producing, and presenting new musicals both on its stages and beyond. The first steps of this collaboration – and the possibilities for the future – underscore Birmingham's position at the heart of the UK's musical theatre landscape, fostering innovation and creativity in an industry that continues to evolve.

Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome, says: “It's wonderful to welcome NYMT for their first full season in the Patrick Studio at Birmingham Hippodrome. With an even clearer focus on new musicals and supporting a wider range of creative voices to progress their craft on and offstage, we're excited for this summer's programme and the possibilities for the future in this great city.”

Fame: The Musical follows the journey of the final class at New York City's renowned High School for the Performing Arts, spanning their time from admission in 1980 to their graduation in 1984. With a book by Jose Fernandez, music by Steve Margoshes, and lyrics by Jacques Levy - the show brings to life the struggles, hopes, and dreams of the young artists as they tackle the challenges of prejudice, substance abuse, and the demanding world of music, dance, and drama. The on-stage version was conceived by David De Silva , with its iconic songs and unforgettable characters, enabling the NYMT company to deliver a powerful message about resilience and the pursuit of artistic passion. Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, with musical direction by Alex Bellamy and choreography by Lauren Stroud, this production is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Making its UK premiere, Tuck Everlasting brings to the stage an enchanting tale of adventure, immortality, and choice. Written by Claudia L. Dey (book and lyrics) and with a score by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen, Tuck Everlasting follows eleven-year-old Winnie Foster, who encounters the mysterious Tuck family, who defy mortality; living for centuries due to their secret of eternal life. As she embarks on a life-changing journey with them, Winnie faces an extraordinary dilemma—whether to return to her familiar world or join the Tucks on their never-ending adventure. Directed by Richard Fitch, with musical direction by Josh Cottell and choreography by Simon Hardwick, Tuck Everlasting promises to be a beautiful exploration of life, love, and the passage of time, making its long-awaited UK debut.

Lightning Boy, written by Charlie Turner (music and lyrics) and Liv Warden (book), is an exciting new musical that blends Greek mythology with contemporary drama, following a group of teenagers who just so happen to be Greek gods. Development of new writing is at the heart of NYMT's artistic vision - not just something they support, but something they champion. NYMT is passionate about giving space to fresh voices and ambitious ideas, and Lightning Boy is exactly that: theatrical, joyful, and unafraid to ask big questions. Directed by Kate Golledge, with musical direction and orchestrations by Lee Freeman and choreography by Aimee Leigh, this premiere production is a celebration of youth, identity, and the stories that shape us.

The following NYMT productions are at Birmingham Hippodrome on the following dates: Fame: The Musical from Thursday 7 August – Saturday 9 August, Tuck Everlasting from Thursday 14 August – Saturday 16 August and Lightning Boy from Thursday 21 August – Saturday 23 August.

