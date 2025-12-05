Rob Lamberti Will Bring The Magic Of George Michael To Bradford Live

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world's No. 1 tribute to George Michael, Rob Lamberti, is set to bring his show Perfectly George to Bradford Live on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Featuring the incredible voice of Rob Lamberti, this show has wowed audiences around the country and Europe and lifted them to their feet, in a dynamic show that tactfully and appropriately celebrates the career of one of the most gifted performers of a generation.

From Wham! all the way through to the diverse eras of George's hugely successful solo career, including timeless hits like ‘Careless Whisper', ‘Faith', ‘I'm Your Man', ‘Club Tropicana', and so many more, the show tells the story of George Michael in the vast repertoire of songs that made him an icon to so many.

Rob Lamberti, definitively & perfectly George, instantly became a fan favourite across social media. Quite simply, as leading theatre blog West End Wilma called, ‘a… brilliant show…. nothing short of perfection, and what a magical way to pay homage to the late and great, Mr George Michael.' Ditto the Southern Daily Echo commented that the show ‘… had the entire audience from the stalls to the balcony up on their feet dancing.'

Rob Lamberti is a star in his own right after featuring on the BBC's ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing' in 2017. Bearing a voice worthy of performing George's remarkable catalogue of hits, he has gone on to establish a successful career playing homage to his hero. Rob also featured in the Steve Coogan film ‘Greed'.