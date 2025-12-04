Emma Barnett Makes Panto Debut in Jw3's CINDERELLA AND THE MATZO BALL

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British Radio Broadcaster Emma Barnett will make her pantomime debut in JW3's Cinderella And The Matzo Ball by Nick Cassenbaum. Performances run Sunday 7 December '25 – Sunday 4 January '26.

Emma's famous dulcet tones will be heard at every performance as she plays news reporter EMMA BARNETT-BY-PASS (local location name check!) on THE TEN O CLOCK JEWS, reporting on all the juicy news stories from panto land's Kosher Kingdom!

Emma says: “Cinderella and the Matzo Ball is my first and probably only ever professional performance in pantomime! I'm happy to make my panto stage debut at JW3 as I've been coming every year to JW3's panto and I laugh a great deal. I think it's very well positioned for both young people and us older people trying to control younger people in theatres. I think it genuinely brings our family together in a really different way.

“One of my favourite lines that I'm giving is just the fact that we've got “Jews At Ten”! I was sold from there - it's a great concept! Everything the script has done with my name too! The name Barnett, especially in this part of the world [North London] does lend itself to a few gags and I have always enjoyed that. But making me into some sort of local road is hilarious!

“I always root for the baddies in panto. I know that's awful, but I want to see havoc wreaked!

“JW3's Cinderella is a baker and my great Panto Bake Off tip is I've been baking madeleines; and whilst I would say the lemon zest is important, I add raisons!

“A very sweet true story from my family about how lovely this pantomime is and what a great new tradition it is for the jewish community in London and anyone else who can come and join; is our daughter came last year and she was nearly two and has never, understandably, sat through a theatre production, and it is the first and only theatre she has sat the whole way through! So yes, I'm bringing my now nearly three-year-old, our seven-year-old, my husband and I – and we're all very excited!”

About Cinderella And The Matzo Ball

Cinderella And The Matzo Ball is a festive box of delights to be discovered at JW3 - slap bang in the middle of the Finchley Road NW3, bringing much needed Jewish joy, music, theatre, comedy and entertainment = Traditional Jewish Pantomime - so expect the unexpected!

As the clock strikes Shabbat…. Cinderella's magical journey takes her from the Kosher Kingdom to an upside-down cake land that is not so Jewish, the Land of Traif, where they sing of “bacon, prawns and oysters”. A very Jewish take on this classic tale – oh yes, it is!

Classic songs all with a Jewish connection - with joyously fun new lyrics including the spectacular opening number One Short Day in the Emerald City (Wicked - Stephen Schwartz) now One Short Day in the Kosher Kingdom plus the classic duet sung by Cinderella and Buttons, I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing (Aerosmith - Diane Warren) now But I'm Stuck in a Bread Bin.