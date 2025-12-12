THE LIGHTNING THIEF Original London Cast Recording Out on CD

Center Stage Records has announced the release of The Lightning Thief: Original London Cast Recording on CD. The album is also available in streaming and digital formats. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs). Presenting the show in its most complete form to date, the new album features 15 minutes of musical material not on the original cast recording.

The album brings to life the recent record-breaking West End production at The Other Palace, directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day) and presented by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills. The new album reflects the updated orchestrations and arrangements first introduced on tour and Broadway but never previously recorded, in addition to cut material restored for the London run, expanded vocal moments, and a larger ensemble. The Lightning Thief cast recording is produced by Michael Croiter, Rob Rokicki, and Ben McQuigg. Stream or download the digital album or order the CD at orcd.co/lightningthief.

The production has since embarked on a UK tour, joining a wave of Percy Jackson excitement. Currently, the show is one of the top licensed musicals in Concord Theatricals catalog. With the Disney+ “Percy Jackson” series returning this month and the 20th anniversary of the original novel, the recording of The Lightning Thief arrives at the perfect moment.

When the new production of The Lightning Thief opened on the West End, The Times of London hailed the production as “a bolt of stage magic, a show that whisks you to another dimension.” The Guardian praised the show’s “catchy songs, original choreography and a quirky spirit that brings out the directness and humour of Rick Riordan’s mythical quest.”

The Lightning Thief: Original London Cast Recording features 26 tracks and bonus material, with highlights including the fan-favorite number “Try,” updates to “The Campfire Song,” and more. Enhanced ensemble harmonies bring fresh energy to songs like “Lost!,” “D.O.A.,” and “The Day I Got Expelled.”

The album features performances by Max Harwood (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) in the title role of Percy Jackson, Scott Folan (Be More Chill) as Grover, Jessica Lee (The Hunger Games: On Stage) as Annabeth, Paisley Billings (Six) as Sally Jackson, Greg Barnett (The Duchess of Malfi) as Mr. Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joe Allen (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Mr. D/Gabe, Samantha Mbolekwa (Dear Evan Hansen) as Clarisse, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Heathers The Musical) as Luke/Ares. Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon), Morgan Gregory (Newsies), Charlotte O’Rourke (Cruel Intentions) and Alex Waxman, making her professional stage debut, serve as the ensemble.

For the production at The Other Palace, the musical supervisor was Jeremy Wootton (Heathers), and the musical director was Ben McQuigg (Ride the Cyclone), with orchestrations by Wiley Deweese (MD, Girl from the North Country) and Rob Rokicki.

Based on the beloved book series (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson’s story has been adapted into both films and a major hit TV series for Disney+.

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined. With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero. The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.