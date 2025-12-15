JANUARY BLUES FESTIVAL 2026 Full Lineup Unveiled at 229 London

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

January Blues Festival has announced the full lineup for its 2026 edition, returning to 229 London on Great Portland Street. Presented by AGMP Concerts, the festival will feature nineteen nights of live blues music and related styles, continuing the organization’s long-running commitment to presenting blues performances in the capital.

The festival will once again be hosted by DJ Snowboy, whose sets span Chicago blues, rhythm and blues, blues rock, and related genres. January Blues Festival 2026 is presented in conjunction with Blues In Britain magazine, the UK’s only print magazine dedicated exclusively to blues music, alongside its online edition.

The lineup brings together artists from across the UK, Europe, and North America. Highlights include a headline appearance by The Animals, led by founding drummer John Steel; Band of Friends, celebrating the music of Rory Gallagher with longtime bassist Gerry McAvoy; and London-exclusive performances by Eric Bibb ahead of the release of his forthcoming album One Mississippi. The festival will also include co-headline performances by Danielle Nicole and Malina Moye, an exclusive UK date from Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado, London dates from King King with French group Little Odetta, and performances by Robben Ford, Nine Below Zero, Ten Years After, and Fantastic Negrito.

Additional artists appearing during the festival include Vanessa Collier, Curtis Salgado, James Hunter, and Ben Poole. A limited number of full-festival passes will be available, alongside tickets for individual performances.

All events will take place at 229 London, located at 229 Great Portland Street. The venue operates primarily as a standing space, with limited seating reserved for access needs. All performances are restricted to audiences aged 18 and over.