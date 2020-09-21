Young People's Theatre Launches New Online Fall Drama Classes

Registration begins September 21. Classes start October 13, 2020.

Following Young People's Theatre's (YPT's) wonderfully successful first foray into Online Summer Drama Camp, the Drama School returns this fall with more virtual drama. Led by an experienced faculty of professional artist educators, online classes are available for JK-Gr. 12, both on weekends and after-school, beginning Oct. 13. YPT has adapted its historic theatre with newly converted live-stream studios where many of its drama classes will be broadcast live.

"This summer, we discovered that online classes can be just as fun, active, engaging and deeply satisfying as the in-person version," says Drama School Director Liz Pounsett. "We were thrilled to find kids laughing and playful, focused and enthusiastic, improvising and collaborating. We can't wait to see returning students again, and to welcome new students - who can now enjoy our classes from anywhere in the world!"

In addition to drama classes for all grades, specialty classes for Gr. 7-12 include Audition Technique, Online Content Creation, Shakespeare Monologues, Writers' Bloc, Actor's Craft and more. Plus, there are virtual experiences for toddlers (and their caregivers) with Online Toddler Drama Time, recommended for ages 12 to 30 months (Nov. 5-26).

Visit youngpeoplestheatre.org/dramaschool for class information. For a sneak peek at online classes click here.

