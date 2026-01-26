Shifting Ground Collective to Bring THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Back To Toronto

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shifting Ground Collective has revealed the cast and creative team of its upcoming production of The Drowsy Chaperone, on stage at Theatre Passe Muraille from March 7–21. This production marks the final show in the company's entirely Canadian musical season, a bold programming statement celebrating homegrown stories that feature young emerging artists that have shaped the global musical theatre landscape. (Media night: Tuesday March 10)

A loving send-up of Golden Age musicals, The Drowsy Chaperone is a fast-paced, wildly funny, and unexpectedly heartfelt comedy that follows a devoted musical theatre fan as he plays his favourite cast recording to escape the disappointments of real life. As the album spins, the musical magically springs to life in his living room — complete with tap numbers, over-the-top romance, mistaken identities, and one unforgettable chaperone.

Created by a powerhouse team of Canadian theatre artists, Bob Martin, Don McKellar, Lisa Lambert, and Greg Morrison, The Drowsy Chaperone began as a small, satirical love letter to musical theatre before becoming an international phenomenon. The show went on to enjoy a celebrated Broadway run, earning 13 Tony Award nominations and 5 wins, and remains one of the most successful Canadian musicals ever produced.

For Shifting Ground Collective, The Drowsy Chaperone is a fitting capstone to a season dedicated entirely to Canadian musical theatre — work that is bold, funny, emotionally resonant, and unafraid to take creative risks.

Beneath its dazzling comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone is also a surprisingly moving exploration of the necessity of musical theatre — how it offers comfort, connection, and escape. As the Man in Chair narrates and occasionally interrupts the show, audiences are invited into an intimate relationship with theatre itself, reminding us why these stories continue to endure.

Shifting Ground Collective's production brings together an ensemble of some of Toronto's most exciting emerging musical theatre artists, continuing the company's commitment to spotlighting the next generation of talent while delivering ambitious, high-quality productions at an accessible scale.

The production will star Carlos Basterrachea G. as Aldolpho, Aiden Robert Bruce as Underling, Johevah Cobby as Trix, Benjamin Earle as Gangster 2, Tanner Hamlin as George, Lara Hamburg as Kitty, Duncan Lang as Feldzieg, Jill Louise Léger as Mrs. Tottendale, Avi Petilar as Gangster 1, Ben McIntyre Ridd as Robert Martin, Juliette Schroeder as Janet Van De Graaff, Heidi Michelle Thomas as The Drowsy Chaperone, and featuring a powerhouse ensemble including Kathryn Carter, Mona Hillis, Liam McGibbon, and Diego Teran.

The Drowsy Chaperone runs March 7–21 at Theatre Passe Muraille. Performances take place evenings at 7:30PM, with matinees on March 11th, 15th, and 21st at 2:00PM, and no performances on March 8th, 12th, and 18th.