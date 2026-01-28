Mirvish Theatres in Toronto Will Dim Marquee Lights in Honour of Theatre Producer Paul Elliott

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paul Elliott, one of the leading theatre producers in the UK, died on January 26, 2026 in London at age 84. Working with some of the biggest names in theatre, Paul Elliott produced 1,040 shows in the UK, Canada, USA, New Zealand and Australia. Seventy of those shows Elliott brought to the Mirvish theatres in Toronto.

In honour of his contributions to the theatre in a career that spanned more than six decades, the marquee lights of all four Mirvish theatres in Toronto will be dimmed on Wednesday January 28 at 8 PM. On the same date the lights of all West End theatres in London will also be dimmed.

Paul's especially strong connection to Mirvish Productions began in 1971and went until 2024. Among the luminaries in the shows he brought to Mirvish were Sir Michael Redgrave, Patrick McNee, Sir Ralph Richardson, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Glenda Jackson, Patrick Stewart, Wilfred Hyde-White, Glynis Johns, Louis Jordan, Rock Hudson, Dame Peggy Ashcroft, Prunella Scales, John Thaw, Petula Clark, Vanessa Redgrave, Kim Cattrall and many others.

Said David Mirvish: “Paul originally worked with my father. His shows were always the very best from London. The stage crew and staff of the Royal Alexandra theatre got to know Paul very well and became close friends. It was rare when we didn't have a Paul Elliott show in our seasons. He was the consummate professional but he was also a lot of fun. We all loved him.”



Added Hannah Mirvish: “When I decided to make my career in theatre I went to London and worked with Paul on a variety of shows in the West End and on tour throughout the UK. It was the greatest theatre school I could have gone to. Everyone knew and loved Paul. He will be very much missed.”

An example of the Mirvish staff's affection for Paul was the mock posters they created every time he brought a new show to Toronto. Marketing staff members would take the official show poster and find a way to incorporate Paul's face into it. A few examples are attached.

Paul Elliott began his career as an actor and made his first professional appearance in 1958 at the Palace Court Theatre in Bournemouth, in Agatha Christie'sMurder in the Vicarage. From there he transitioned into producing. In 2018, he was awarded the special recognition prize at the Olivier Awards for his services to the industry.

Among Paul's many accomplishments was bringing the British Pantomime tradition to Canada. It started with Goldilocks and the Three Bears, starring Lionel Blair, in 1972 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Audiences loved it and it became an annual tradition. Actor Ross Petty saw these pantos and fell in love with the genre. He approached Elliott and together they began to produce pantos with local casts in Toronto. The first was Aladdin in 1982, starring Karen Kain. Petty eventually took over the venture and made it a Canadian tradition.

Paul also produced pantos across the UK every year from1968 until 2001. Often, he also wrote and directed the productions, which would tour the country during the holiday season. Some years he had as many as 16 different pantos playing from Wales to Scotland. He was dubbed the UK's Panto King.

He produced or co-produced more than 60 West End Productions, including Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, which played for 13 years in the West End, the Olivier-award winning Jolson, starring Brian Conley, and Kat and the Kings at the Vaudeville, and Stones in his Pockets at the Ambassadors and Duke of York's, which had a three-year run in the West End.

His Broadway credits include Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Stones in his Pockets, Private Lives, starring Alan Rickman and Lindsay Duncan, and Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart.



Tributes have been paid by his peers and colleagues.

Producer Jamie Wilson described Elliott as “not only one of the world's most successful producers, but also one of the most generous, loyal and encouraging figures in our industry, supporting and championing so many along the way”.

“I met Paul when I was eighteen, after he kindly agreed to meet with me to offer advice about producing. That meeting changed my life and grew into years of mentorship, collaboration, sharing an office and an incredibly meaningful friendship,” he said, adding: “Jamie Wilson Productions would simply not be what it is today without Paul's vital contribution. His generosity, guidance and deep love for the theatre shaped so many lives, including my own, and his influence and contribution will live on for years to come.”



Society of London Theatre president Kash Bennett said: “Paul Elliott was a major force in British theatre, producing more than 60 West End productions and hundreds of pantomimes over six decades. His work ranged from long-running commercial musicals to acclaimed dramas such as the Olivier Award-winning Stones in his Pockets.



"Paul helped shape the modern commercial theatre landscape at home and internationally. On behalf of SOLT & UK Theatre, I extend our sincere condolences to Paul's family, friends, and colleagues at this sad time.”



Paul released a book about his career, called Keeping My Balls in the Air, in 2018.