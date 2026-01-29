Guild Festival Theatre Announces The Transition Of Artistic Leadership

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Guild Festival Theatre has announced the transition of artistic leadership. Current Co-Artistic Directors, Helen Juvonen and Tyler J. Seguin, who have led the company together since 2019, will both be moving on to new opportunities this year. Helen will be transitioning into a consultant role with GFT as of February while Tyler will remain in his position until the end of the summer season. In advance of their departure, the two will support a nationwide search to identify the theatre’s next artistic director, ensuring a thoughtful and seamless transition for the organization. They will also continue to direct this summer’s productions of Brontë: The World Without and Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey.

During their time with GFT, Helen and Tyler directed numerous productions, earned the company's first Dora nominations and awards, produced GFT's highest-selling show and most-attended season, and led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. They established the In Conversation With Classics program to develop new plays, two of which have received world premieres (Heratio by Genevieve Adam, and The Veil by Keith Barker and Thomas Morgan Jones), as well as the Youth Engagement Scarborough Program to support young creators. Through touring and co-production, Helen and Tyler have extended GFT's reach beyond Scarborough with partnerships including The Stratford Festival and Crow's Theatre, while also putting down deeper roots in Guild Park with the installation of permanent facilities at the Greek Theatre. Their leadership, artistry, and passion have redefined GFT as a cultural hub in Scarborough.

Guild Festival Theatre Board of Directors: "Helen's and Tyler's leadership has been truly transformative for Guild Festival Theatre, elevating the company to an exciting new level of artistic vitality and ambition. We are profoundly grateful for their dedication, their creativity, and their tireless work over the past six years. Guided by their expansive and generous vision, GFT experienced a period of remarkable growth, creating meaningful opportunities for Scarborough artists and audiences, and extending the reach of GFT’s work beyond Scarborough's borders to amplify this community’s distinctive voice. Their impact on the company is lasting, and their inspiration will continue to shape GFT as the company moves forward with confidence, optimism, and great promise under the next artistic leadership"