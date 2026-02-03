Crow's Theatre to Present Andrew Kushnir's THE DIVISION This Spring

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From award-winning Ukrainian-Canadian writer/director Andrew Kushnir, comes The Division: a gripping new work on identity, legacy, and the slyness of memory. The Division, produced by Project: Humanity and Pyretic Productions in association with Crow's Theatre, runs in the Studio at Crow's Theatre from April 21 to May 10.

In The Division, Kushnir uses his acclaimed blend of documentary theatre and deeply personal storytelling to face the unspoken truths that shape both our individual and collective histories - and our here and now. The idea for this story sparked after Andrew published a eulogy for his renowned watchmaker grandfather in The Globe and Mail. Confronted by a scathing accusation in the comments section, Andrew embarks on a 19,000-kilometre journey through Ukraine and Europe with daunting questions-and the rare timepiece he's inherited. Retracing his grandfather's footsteps as a soldier and immigrant, he unearths a family mythology that has astonishing implications for the present.

Kushnir's visionary output as an artist and advocate has reverberated beyond Canada: in January of this year he was named one of 28 Canadians sanctioned by the Russian Federation for his work as an artist and LGBTQ+ activist.

The role of Andrew in the world premiere of The Division will be performed by Daniel Maslany (Things I Know to Be True; Murdoch Mysteries). The cast also includes Karl Ang (CHILD-ish, Cockroach), Ivy Charles (Casey and Diana, Someone Like You), Mariya Khomutova (First Métis Man of Odesa; Madame Minister), and Alon Nashman (The Children's Republic, The Merchant of Venice).

The show's creative team includes Sim Suzer and Niloufar Ziaee (co-set and costume designers), Christian Horoszczak (lighting designer), Thomas Ryder Payne (sound design), Lianna Makuch (associate director) and Sam Hale (stage manager).