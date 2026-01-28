THE NEIGHBOURS To Have North American Premiere At Tarragon Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Green Light Arts, in association with Tarragon Theatre, will present the North American premiere of THE NEIGHBOURS, a new play by Governor General’s Award winner Nicolas Billon. The production will be staged in Tarragon Theatre’s Extraspace in Toronto.

In THE NEIGHBOURS, Denise and Simon live a quiet, unassuming life and believe that good neighbours do not pry. When they discover that the man living next door has been hiding a disturbing secret for more than a decade, the couple is forced to confront what they may have ignored or chosen not to see. The play examines questions of complicity, moral responsibility, and the choices people make to preserve a sense of normalcy.

“Green Light Arts has made an incredible impact within Kitchener/Waterloo, and has made ripples throughout Toronto with its unique aesthetic and commitment to engaging storytelling,” said Tarragon Theatre Artistic Director Mike Payette. “We are delighted to welcome our audiences to experience their work, in the North American Premiere of this compelling piece by Nicolas Billon.”

Payette added, “Nicolas is a theatrical force who has created some of the most exceptionally memorable contemporary works of our time. The Neighbours is a fast-paced mystery that gives the audience the magnifying glass, to discover what secrets lie among us under the backdrop of a seemingly pleasant neighbourhood that feels both familiar and disturbingly quiet.”

Green Light Arts Artistic Director and director of the production Matt White said, “After working across – and outside – Toronto for several years, this feels a lot like coming home. I'm thrilled to have The Neighbours be a part of Tarragon's season and for us to introduce it to Toronto audiences.” He continued, “Nicolas Billon has an uncanny ability to create worlds that draw you in and spark conversation, and this is no exception. We can't wait for Tarragon audiences to engage in conversation about complicity and about how people can get trapped by their biases, their fears, and their curated stories about themselves and others.”

THE NEIGHBOURS will run at Tarragon Theatre from February 24 through March 15, 2026, with opening night set for February 26. Performances will take place in the Extraspace at Tarragon Theatre in Toronto. Following the Toronto engagement, the production will play at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener from March 18 through March 26, 2026.

The play previously had its world premiere in 2019 in Tokyo, produced by Theatre Office Natori.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

THE NEIGHBOURS is written by Nicolas Billon and directed by Matt White. The cast includes Tony Nappo as Simon Armstrong, Ordena Stephens-Thompson as Denise Armstrong, and Richard Tse as the Neighbour.

The creative team includes Kelly Wolf (set and prop design), Des’ree Gray (costume design), Paul Cegys (lighting design), Braeden Etienne (sound design), May Nemat Allah (stage management), and Alex Joyce (apprentice stage management).