Theatre Passe Muraille and Music Picnic Present THE YEAR OF THE CELLO Next Month

Performances run from October 15 to 29.

Sep. 14, 2022  
Opening a soul-stirring and eclectic 22.23 season of programming, Theatre Passe Muraille and Music Picnic are thrilled to present the world premiere of THE YEAR OF THE CELLO. Co-created by TPM's Artistic Director, Marjorie Chan, and artist producer of Music Picnic, Njo Kong Kie, THE YEAR OF THE CELLO runs from October 15 to 29 (opening October 18) in the Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace.

Previously workshopped with Cahoots Theatre (under the title Hello Cello, Goodbye Heart), Factory Theatre, and the Playwrights Lab at the Banff Centre for the Arts, THE YEAR OF THE CELLO is told by Wen, as she and her friend Li-An are forever changed by their encounter with the Cellist, whose music unlocks all that was left unspoken. Created to be accessible to both Blind and sighted audiences, the production is sound-led and told poetically alongside live cello music, culminating in a lament for love lost and a Hong Kong that once was. Starring Rong Fu (Charley's Aunt/Shaw, Sherlock Holmes and the Raven's Curse/Shaw, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Hello (again)) as Wen, she is joined by cellists Bryan Holt (VC Cello Duo) and Brendan Rogers (A Perfect Bowl of Pho) who alternate performances as The Cellist. The production is directed by Marjorie Chan with Njo Kong Kie creating the score and soundscape. Additionally, Echo Zhou (White Girls in Moccasins, Wah Wah Wah) brings her unique touch to the newly renovated Backspace theatre as the production designer.

"This play is set in early last century Hong Kong, which was in some ways more free and less free than today. It was a very different time with different social values. As well, the characters lived through outbreaks of the bubonic plague which periodically afflicted this port city. So, their journey of surviving and healing from a pandemic suddenly felt incredibly immediate." Says Marjorie Chan, Artistic Director and co-creator, "With this piece, I also was experimenting with ways to engage music with a narrative text. The show didn't find its true voice until Kong Kie joined as the co-creator because the role of the music is so integral to its shape and form."

"Music has the power to resurface memory, to remind you of emotions that you may have buried. This play is about how people heal and cope, and the music (the cello) plays a big role in this." Adds Njo Kong Kie, co-creator.

The production is presented in-person in a relaxed format and will also offer a digital audio-only experience created with binaural sound technology, providing a 360-degree listening experience of the play. Binaural recording is a method of recording and arranging sound that creates an immersive 3-D stereo environment; it is best experienced through the use of headphones. The Digital version will be available after the in-person run and will be presented in collaboration with The Cultch's RE/PLAY: Digital Playground. More details about this digital version will be announced at a later date.

Performances of THE YEAR OF THE CELLO will run Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 PM with 2:00 PM matinees on Saturdays (including one additional Sunday evening preview at 7:30 PM on October 16). Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can-Afford at three price points, $10, $30 and $60 and are available now online at passemuraille.ca


Regional Awards


FOREVER FEST Serves Up A Curated Lineup Of Local Vendors To DiscoverFOREVER FEST Serves Up A Curated Lineup Of Local Vendors To Discover
September 13, 2022

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments is serving up a curated lineup of local vendors that will satisfy the taste buds of attendees from all over. These vendors hail from around the Greater Toronto Area and range from restaurants, to food trucks, breweries to, wineries and distilleries and so much more!
Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023
September 13, 2022

Dita Von Teese has announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along  with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.
Opera Atelier Opens 2022/23 Season With Purcell's Masterpiece DIDO AND AENEASOpera Atelier Opens 2022/23 Season With Purcell's Masterpiece DIDO AND AENEAS
September 13, 2022

Opera Atelier has announced the company's return to the Elgin Theatre with its iconic production of Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, on stage October 20 and 22 at 7:30pm and October 23 at 2:30pm.
KW's New 'Sounds Good to Me' Performing Songwriter Series Presents David Lum and Sing Me A RiverKW's New 'Sounds Good to Me' Performing Songwriter Series Presents David Lum and Sing Me A River
September 13, 2022

On Friday September 16 at KW Little Theatre, Waterloo region's newest concert series 'Sounds Good to Me' continues its September line-up of unique and relevant local songwriters in a variety of musical styles with David Lum, and, Sing Me A River (Dorothea Smith, Kathy Lepp, and David Lum) - three individual singer songwriters featuring a delicious blend of three-part harmonies, multiple instruments and the fun of making music together.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.