Video: Divine Brown Is Reimagining the Holidays

If you are in the Toronto area on December 21, celebrate the holiday season with host Darryn de Souza and the sensational Divine Brown as they blend timeless hits with festive holiday favourites. Brampton On Stage will present Re-Imagined: A Holiday Affair, featuring lush harmonies, jazzy rhythms, and heartwarming holiday spirit.

Born in Toronto to Jamaican parents, Divine Brown is a powerhouse of Canadian R&B and Soul music. With a five-octave vocal range and a sound that blends classic soul with modern energy, she’s carved out a space that is uniquely hers. From her timeless hit ‘Old Skool Love’ to her Juno-winning album ‘The Love Chronicles’, Divine’s music is rooted in love, memory, and legacy. She’s toured with Canadian icon Bryan Adams, The Backstreet Boys, has collaborated with Kardinal Offishall, and paid tribute to reggae legends like Dennis Brown—all while staying true to the sounds that shaped her. More than a singer, she’s a vocalist, a storyteller and a trailblazer whose voice uplifts, connects, and heals.

In the world of theatre, Divine’s hit documentary style concert “Billie, Sarah & Ella: Revolutionary Women in Jazz” was presented at Soulpepper Theatre’s 2023 and 2024 seasons in the historic Distillery District of Toronto. This past summer, Divine also played the role of Hélène in the 2016 Broadway hit “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” in the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre. She recently joined Musical Stage Company’s “Uncovered: Madonna and Cher” concert, along with Steven Page and Jackie Richardson to name a few participants! Divine looks forward to joining a stellar cast for “Come From Away”, playing spring of 2026 at The Grand Theatre in London, Ontario.

Watch in this video as Divine checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to get in the holiday spirit ahead of the big show!