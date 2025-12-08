COCKTAILS & CANDY CANES Holiday Concert Will Benefit The AFC

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Toronto Musical Concerts has announced the return of Cocktails & Candy Canes, a festive evening of live performance where every ticket directly supports The AFC and its mission to help Canada’s entertainment workers stay healthy, housed, and able to work.

Toronto’s professional musical theatre talents come together for a festive evening of holiday song! From sacred to scintillating, jazz to gospel - and all musical stylings in between.

Cocktails & Candy Canes features both established and emerging musical theatre artists including Cara Adams, AJ Bridel, Lana Carillo, Trevor Covelli, Jonathan Cullen, Ryan Kelly, Emma Kidd, Duncan Lang, Anwyn Musico, Camila Farah, Christopher Wilson, accompanied by Mark Camilleri (piano).



This year Toronto Musical Concerts excitedly welcomes our special comedy guests, Mirv-"ish" - a comedic musical improv troupe who will take audience suggestions and turn them into a mini-Musical, worthy of the Mirvish stage. Their current show takes a movie and transforms it into the stage musical that never should have been made. Mirv-"ish" performs bi-weekly at Comedy Bar and on stages around Toronto.



Mirv-"ish" ensemble members include Austin Anonsen, Janelle McGuiness, Janek Gonsalkorale, Kara Harun, Kendall Savage, Mark Brown, Merideth Mullen, Rachel Sellan, Victoria Kucher, accompanied by James Atin (piano).

Artistic Producer, Christopher Wilson speaks to why supporting The AFC in this way matters: “Working in musical theatre means navigating constant uncertainty. When contracts shift, opportunities change, or disaster strikes, many in our community can face real financial and personal pressures. What stands out about The AFC is how consistently they show up for entertainment workers when life takes an unexpected turn. Their focus on emergency financial aid, mental health support, and practical guidance makes a tangible difference in people’s lives, and it’s why I believe so strongly in their mission.”

Christopher Wilson previously championed the work of The AFC during the COVID-19 pandemic: “Within a week of lockdown, we launched BIG GIRL & Friends, a livestream series that featured musical theatre artists from across the country to raise awareness and support for The AFC. That experience cemented my respect for the organization. In a sector where employment is often unpredictable, they continue to be a lifeline for entertainment professionals. Toronto Musical Concerts is proud to support them again through Cocktails & Candy Canes.”