Bad Hats Theatre’s NARNIA Extends Run At Crow’s Theatre And Soulpepper Due To Audience Demand

Bad Hats Theatre, Crow’s Theatre, and Soulpepper Theatre announced that NARNIA, the third installment in Bad Hats Theatre’s family-musical trilogy, will extend its engagement through the holiday season in response to audience demand. The new musical retelling of C.S. Lewis’ work will continue as part of Soulpepper’s winter programming.

Written, choreographed, and directed by Fiona Sauder with music and lyrics by Landon Doak, NARNIA features a company of actor-musicians in a story that reflects on changing seasons, chosen families, and the process of letting go. The cast includes Belinda Corpuz, James Daly, Landon Doak, Sierra Haynes, Matthew Joseph, Matt Pilipiak, Jonathan Tan, Amaka Umeh, and Astrid Van Wieren. The production team includes producer Victor Pokinko, set and Costume Designer Shannon Lea Doyle, lighting designer Logan Raju Cracknell, sound designer Andres Castillo-Smith, stage managers Tara Mohan and Hannah MacMillan, and music director and supervisor Jonathan Corkal-Astorga.

As part of its annual partnership with the Distillery District Winter Village, Soulpepper will host Santa Claus in the theatre lobby for family visits and photos. The theatre lobby has been transformed by a large-scale installation from designer Shannon Lea Doyle, creating an immersive winter-forest environment that extends the visual language of the production. Animation and imaging students from OCAD University have contributed atmospheric projections and character-based animations throughout the space.

Soulpepper will also continue its seasonal coat-drive initiative, inviting visitors to donate gently used winter outerwear for distribution through New Circles, a Toronto organization supporting community members in need.