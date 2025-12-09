COC's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE to be Presented at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Barber of Seville is an ideal introduction to the opera-going experience. In this larger-than-life production, comedy and colour collide as the title town barber, Figaro, aims to scheme his way into a happy ending for sweet young Rosina. The Barber of Seville runs for eight performances on February 5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2026, at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, with an additional one-day-only performance on February 20, 2026, specially created for students in grades 6-12, and starring current artists of the COC's Ensemble Studio.

Director Joan Font is the founding member of the Spanish street theatre troupe Els Comediants and leads this lively production. Inspired by the colourful geometric designs of the Bauhaus movement and Russian Constructivism, set and Costume Designer Joan Guillén has created bright, asymmetrical backdrops, exaggerated props, and colourful costumes that play up the comedy unfolding onstage. Eye-popping lighting designed by Albert Faura and playful choreography from Xevi Dorca, who also serves as Associate Director on the production, further enhance the opera's sense of fun.

From the very first bars of its instantly recognizable overture, The Barber of Seville is a veritable hit parade of classical music that has permeated every area of popular culture. Having featured prominently across television (Looney Tunes, Seinfeld, Family Guy), film (Mrs. Doubtfire), and countless advertisements, the opera's inherent familiarity feels accessible from start to finish.

Daniela Candillari makes her much-anticipated COC debut leading the COC Orchestra through some of Rossini's most spirited work. Candillari has been the Principal Conductor at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis since 2022 and is regularly praised for her “confidence and apparently inexhaustible verve” (The New York Times) at the podium. Price Family Chorus Master Sandra Horst leads the COC Chorus through the opera's sparkling choral numbers, including the rousing finales to both Acts; Horst will then conduct the special student performance happening on February 20.

Four exciting International Artists make their COC debut in The Barber of Seville: Omani-Canadian mezzo-soprano Deepa Johnny stars as the clever and vivacious Rosina, bringing her ocals to the stage, opposite Italian tenor Dave Monaco, who shares the role of Rosina's true love, Count Almaviva, with Pietro Adaini who performs on February 17,19, and 21. American baritone Luke Sutliff also makes a COC debut in his signature role of Figaro, the opera's fast-talking, eponymous barber. Returning to Toronto are bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni as Rosina's music teacher, Basilio; baritone Renato Girolami, reprising his role from the COC's 2015 production as her plotting guardian, Dr. Bartolo; and, as Fiorello and Officer, baritone Nathan Keoughan who recently stepped in to cover the role of Karl Gustav in last winter's La Reine-garçon at the COC.

For the student performance on February 20, six current members of the COC's Ensemble Studio will step into the spotlight. In her COC mainstage debut, mezzo-soprano Ariana Maubach takes on the vocally demanding role of Rosina, balancing this lead character with concurrent performances as Berta in the company's other performances of the opera; in 2024, Maubach took home both First Prize and Audience Choice Prize at the COC's Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. Tenor Angelo Moretti performs as Count Almaviva, following his COC debut this fall in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette alongside baritone Ben Wallace, who now takes on the dynamic role of Figaro. Bass Duncan Stenhouse will sing the role of Basilio, after recently placing second at Edmonton Opera's Rumbold Prize competition. Finally, two additional Ensemble Studio artists make their mainstage debut with the COC in this special student performance: bass-baritone Nick Murphy as possessive Dr. Bartolo and soprano Emma Pennell as Bartolo's maid, Berta.