A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Campbell House Museum

The Three Ships Collective’s immersive and award-winning adaptation of A Christmas Carol will return to the Campbell House Museum for its seventh season, transforming the downtown heritage site into a living world of Victorian London.

The production will once again guide audiences through Ebenezer Scrooge’s encounters with the past, present, and future in a site-specific experience.

Performed throughout the historic rooms of the museum, the production blends theatre, music, and atmospheric storytelling, incorporating original scenes and songs into Charles Dickens’ narrative. Audiences will move through the space as the story unfolds around them.

The run includes preview and regular performances, with two shows offered nightly during the engagement and adjusted matinee-evening showtimes on Sundays. Capacity remains limited due to the intimate nature of the venue, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

Further production details and ticket information are available through the presenting company.