THE LADYKILLERS Makes Its North American Premiere At The Shaw Festival

After taking London's West End by storm, comedy thriller The Ladykillers makes its North American premiere under the direction of Artistic Director Tim Carroll. The Shaw Festival's production of Graham Linehan's stage adaptation - based on one of the best-loved British films of all time - begins previews tomorrow at the Festival Theatre.



Set in 1950s London, a motley crew of criminals led by Professor Marcus (Damien Atkins) occupy the upstairs room of Mrs. Wilberforce's (Chick Reid) rickety Victorian house. Posing as a classical string quartet, the gang plan the greatest act of thievery ever, but things soon start to get complicated. Full of gags, grim humour and hijinks, The Ladykillers also features the talents of Kristopher Bowman, Fiona Byrne, Martin Happer, Claire Jullien, Andrew Lawrie, Ric Reid and Steven Sutcliffe.



Designer Judith Bowden creates a cramped jungle-gym of a Victorian house in the north London district of King's Cross and costumes infused with influences from the 1950s, film noir and Teddy Boy style. Enhancing and heightening the action and tension is lighting by Kevin Lamotte and original music by Paul Sportelli. This production also features fight direction by John Stead.



This North American premiere of The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan, from the motion picture screenplay by William Rose, is presented by special arrangement with Studiocanal, in association with Fiery Angel, London.



The Ladykillers is on stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake) from June 11 to October 12 (eligible for review beginning July 4). It is proudly supported by BMO Financial Group and the William and Nona Macdonald Heaslip Foundation.



Recommended for ages 12+. Approximate running time: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one intermission.



The Shaw Festival's 2019 season is on stage April 6 through December 22 featuring a playbill that includes The Horse and His Boy, Brigadoon, The Ladykillers, Man and Superman with Don Juan in Hell, Rope, Getting Married, The Russian Play, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Glass Menagerie, Sex, Victory, Secret Theatre, A Christmas Carol and Holiday Inn. Tickets for the 2019 Festival season are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW and online at www.shawfest.com.





