Thinktank Theatre To Host 5th Annual New Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ThinkTank Theatre will present its 5th Annual TYA Playwrights Festival on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the JCC on the Cohn Campus in Tampa, FL.

The festival will feature staged readings of three new plays—Remembering Margot by Claudia Haas, My Tree by Samara Siskind, and Camp Cattywampus by Abigail Duclos and Tess Inderbitzin—performed by local theatre professionals, members of ThinkTank’s Young Artists Ensemble Intern Company, and visiting playwrights from South Florida, Detroit, and New York.

Designed to spotlight diverse voices for today’s young people and family audiences, each reading will be followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and cast. Age recommendations vary by play due to themes and language, with full content details available at thinktanktya.org.

Performance Schedule:

12:00 p.m. – Remembering Margot, directed by Kara Gold-Harris

2:00 p.m. – My Tree, directed by John M. Perez

4:00 p.m. – Camp Cattywampus, directed by Georgia Mallory Guy

Ticket Information

Reservations are Pay-What-You-Can (suggested $5) for general seating or $10 for reserved seating. A $20 PlayFest All Access Pass includes reserved seating for all three readings; $25 includes a bagel brunch at 11:00 a.m. The JCC on the Cohn Campus is located at 13009 Community Campus Dr, Tampa, FL 33625.