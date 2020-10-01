The Tampa Theatre Now Offering Ghost Tours

Bookings for tours can be made through Oct. 31.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay has reported that The Tampa Theatre is now offering private ghost tours through October 31.

Check out the full story HERE!

Bookings can be made for families or "quarantine circles." There must be at least 10 people in the group, but no more than 20.

A press release stated:

"The pandemic took our St. Patrick's Day. It took our Easter and our Cinco de Mayo. Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day - just more days of staying safer at home. And if The Shining taught us anything, it's that spending too much time stuck inside with your family winds up being anything but safe...But we are not giving up our Halloween."

The theatre will also be offering virtual events!

Check out the full story HERE.

Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You