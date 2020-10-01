Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Tampa Theatre Now Offering Ghost Tours

Bookings for tours can be made through Oct. 31.

Oct. 1, 2020  
FOX 13 Tampa Bay has reported that The Tampa Theatre is now offering private ghost tours through October 31.

Bookings can be made for families or "quarantine circles." There must be at least 10 people in the group, but no more than 20.

A press release stated:

"The pandemic took our St. Patrick's Day. It took our Easter and our Cinco de Mayo. Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day - just more days of staying safer at home. And if The Shining taught us anything, it's that spending too much time stuck inside with your family winds up being anything but safe...But we are not giving up our Halloween."

The theatre will also be offering virtual events!

