The Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTH

This Is Our Youth follows the forty-eight turbulent hours in the lives of three very lost souls at the dawn of the Reagan Era.

Jan. 11, 2023  

After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth.

It's 1982, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, the very last wave of New York City's '60s-style Liberalism has come of age-and there's nowhere left to go. In meticulous, hilarious, and agonizing detail, This Is Our Youth follows the forty-eight turbulent hours in the lives of three very lost souls at the dawn of the Reagan Era.

Local favorites Sydney Reddish, direct from ThinkTank Theatre's production of The Wolves; Harrison Baxley, last seen in the powerful production of King Lear with the Tampa Repertory Theatre, and Anthony Gervais, most recently seen in the OCP's hit A Number star in this living snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood.

That moment when many young people first go out into the world on their own, armed only with the ideas and techniques they developed as teenagers-ideas and techniques far more sophisticated than their parents ever realize, and far less effectual than they themselves can possibly imagine. The all-too-familiar coming-of-age moments that Lonergan captures, make the play strikingly resonant for audience members of all ages.

Lead by producing artistic director Ward Smith, The Off-Central creative team also features lighting designer Michael Horn; set design and build by Alan Mohney Jr. and expertly stage managed by Johnny Garde.

This is Our Youth runs February 9th through 19. For more information click over to www.studiograndcentral.com/tickets.




