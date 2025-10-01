Stageworks Theatre to Open 2025–26 Season EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Halloween, Stageworks Theatre will launch its 2025-26 season with the cult favorite Evil Dead: The Musical. The production opens with a preview night on October 23 and runs October 24 through November 16. There will be a special late-night performance on Halloween, Friday, October, 31 at 11:30 p.m. Stageworks Theatre is located at 1120 E. Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa's Channel District.

The production brings Sam Raimi's cult-classic films (The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II) to the stage in a gleefully gory parody about five college students whose weekend getaway unleashes a supernatural force. Complete with outrageous dance numbers and foot-tapping songs, the show gives audiences the choice of a "splashzone" for a blood-soaked immersive experience or a safe, dry seat further back.

"Evil Dead: The Musical is the perfect mix of comedy, horror, and rock-and-roll fun," said Karla Hartley, Stageworks Theatre's President and Producing Artistic Director, adjunct professor of theatre at the University of Tampa and the show's director. "I'm especially proud to direct a production that showcases the energy and creativity of UT students alongside our professional team. It's a wonderful way to kick off a season filled with bold and imaginative storytelling."

Jaryn McCann, who appeared in Stageworks' production of Evil Dead in 2021, reprises his role as Scott. Logan Franke makes her Stageworks debut as Linda with Paul Iankov cast as Jake. Annalise Drab plays Fake Shemp, Mark Wildman takes on the role of Ed, T.J. Howsare and Marguerite Reed play Cheryl and Annie, respectively. Ben Sutherland, a senior at the University of Tampa, is cast as Ash, and the Ensemble is made up of fellow UT students Elliana Gorecki, Alexandra Pugliese and Alexis Manfredy and Stephon Mikell, Jr.

The creative team includes Scenic Design, Jarrod Bray; Costume Design, Lindsay Ellis; Lighting Design, Danny Aggers; Master Carpenter, James Putnam; Scenic Artist, Lianne Klein; and Production Stage Manager and Choreographer Heather Kruger. Xander McColley will head up the band as musical director. He will be joined by Jono Magro, Drums; Paul Stoddart, Guitar; and Alex Pasut, Bass.

Stageworks is grateful to Lauren Brigman and Scott Swenson for sponsoring this production.

Performances of Evil Dead: The Musical are held Friday nights at 8 p.m., Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. There will be no Saturday matinee on November 1.

Individual tickets along with Season Subscriptions for the 2025 -26 season are available now for purchase online at www.stageworkstheatre.org. The Adult Flex Pass provides six tickets for ticketholders to use any way they wish during the season. A discounted version of the pass is available for Seniors, Students, Educators, and Military personnel (with valid ID). Individual show tickets will be available for purchase soon.

Stageworks' Opening Night Champagne Receptions will return again this season, sponsored by The Stuffed Mushroom. All ticket holders have the opportunity to attend this pre-performance event with the cast for an additional $25.

New Act 2 Series Expands the Experience

New this year, Stageworks introduces the Act 2 Series, a lineup of more than 20 unique events designed to complement the main stage season and engage audiences in new ways. Act 2 events range from trivia nights, bingo, salsa lessons, and cabarets to "Lager & a Lecture," monthly comedy shows, RISE artist spotlights, and curated tastings of tequila and whisky.

As part of the Act 2 offerings tied to Evil Dead: The Musical, fans will be able to experience a special screening of Sam Raimi's original film, The Evil Dead on Saturday, October 11 at 8 p.m. The event gives audiences a chance to enjoy the cult-classic origins of the musical in a fun, community setting. Tickets for this event are $10.

Act 2 event tickets will be sold individually and range from $10 to $60. An Act 2 Subscription is also available for $150, granting entry to all 20+ Act 2 events - more than a 50% savings over individual tickets.