Spotlight: NEXT TO NORMAL at TampaRep

NEXT TO NORMAL is an emotional roller-coaster ride that explores the highs and lows of a suburban family coping with mental illness. With an electrifying rock score and heart-wrenching lyrics, the TampaRep production will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. From the outside, the Goodmans are a “normal family”, but inside, there’s no such thing. Diana’s bipolar disorder is a struggle not only for her, but also for her overly-protective husband and anxiety-ridden daughter. Can Dr. Madden’s treatments help make any of them “better”?

The journey will tug at your heartstrings and leave you with a renewed appreciation for the power of human resilience.

TampaRep is thrilled to present this must-see musical for anyone who has ever dealt with mental illness, or loved someone who has.



Tickets and more information available at https://www.tamparep.org

