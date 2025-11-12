Spotlight: ROOTED IN MOTION at Oscar G. Brockett Theatre

 tracker
ROOTED IN MOTION, presented by Dance Repertory Theatre and Texas Theatre and Dance

By: Nov. 12, 2025
Texas Theatre and Dance presents Dance Repertory Theatre, the award-winning student resident dance company at The University of Texas at Austin, returns in the fall with genre-bending choreography that pushes the boundaries of dance performance. An exploration of connection and community, Rooted in Motion will showcase original works that pull from a variety of aesthetic influences and movement traditions, including West African, European folk dance and contemporary dance forms.

Producing Artistic Director, EG Gionfriddo

PERFORMANCES

November 13 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview)
November 14-15 at 7:30 p.m.
November 16 at 2:00 p.m.
November 19-21 at 7:30 p.m.

Oscar G. Brockett Theatre

 




