SIX, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Straz Center 2022-23 Season

The Straz Center has announced its 2022-23 Broadway season lineup.

Broadway season ticket packages include these eight shows: Six, Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill in Morsani Hall and Shear Madness in the Jaeb Theater.

For assistance with season tickets, you may contact our customer service center at comments@strazcenter.org or (813) 229-7827.

Learn more at https://www.strazcenter.org/Tickets-Events/Season-Tickets/2122-Broadway.

Full Season Lineup

Six

Nov 01, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022

Hadestown

Nov 29, 2022 - Dec 04, 2022

Hamilton

Dec 28, 2022 - Jan 22, 2023

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Jan 31, 2023 - Feb 05, 2023

Chicago

Feb 21, 2023 - Feb 26, 2023

Wicked

Mar 08, 2023 - Mar 26, 2023

Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird

Apr 11, 2023 - Apr 16, 2023

Ain't Too Proud

May 02, 2023 - May 07, 2023

Jagged Little Pill

May 16, 2023 - May 21, 2023