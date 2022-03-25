SIX, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Straz Center 2022-23 Season
The season kicks off with Six in November.
The Straz Center has announced its 2022-23 Broadway season lineup.
Broadway season ticket packages include these eight shows: Six, Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill in Morsani Hall and Shear Madness in the Jaeb Theater.
For assistance with season tickets, you may contact our customer service center at comments@strazcenter.org or (813) 229-7827.
Learn more at https://www.strazcenter.org/Tickets-Events/Season-Tickets/2122-Broadway.
Full Season Lineup
Six
Nov 01, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
Hadestown
Nov 29, 2022 - Dec 04, 2022
Hamilton
Dec 28, 2022 - Jan 22, 2023
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Jan 31, 2023 - Feb 05, 2023
Chicago
Feb 21, 2023 - Feb 26, 2023
Wicked
Mar 08, 2023 - Mar 26, 2023
Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird
Apr 11, 2023 - Apr 16, 2023
Ain't Too Proud
May 02, 2023 - May 07, 2023
Jagged Little Pill
May 16, 2023 - May 21, 2023