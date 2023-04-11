Ruth Eckerd Hall and The City Of Clearwater Will Open The Sound and Coachman Park This Summer

The City of Clearwater has announced a weeklong Grand Opening Celebration of Coachman Park that will include free activities, food and beverage vendors, local crafters and more. Ruth Eckerd Hall announces three concerts at The Sound, Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw on Friday, June 30; Dave Koz Summer Horns Tour with Special Guests Candy Dulfer & Eric Darius on Saturday, July 1 and Peter Frampton on Sunday, July 2. Please see below for more information, including performance times and ticket prices. In addition, there will be three free community concerts at The Sound, culminating with a patriotic celebration with The Florida Orchestra on Independence Day including fireworks over Clearwater Harbor.

"I am thrilled to kick-off my first week as Mayor by sharing the exciting week of events and activities planned for the park, which marks a significant milestone for our city," said Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., "The grand opening of Coachman Park and The Sound represents a new era of entertainment and recreation in Clearwater."

Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO added, "Clearwater will truly be celebrating with a wonderful grand opening week that offers something for everyone. We are very excited to play our part in bringing world renowned artists to the festivities."

Schedule:



Daily Recurring Events will include health and fitness classes, food and beverage experiences, exhibitors, children's games, as well as activities and park amenities such as a splash pad, large playground, walking trails and more.

Wednesday, June 28:

The weeklong Grand Opening celebration of Coachman Park will begin with Clearwater Celebrates Coachman Park. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park will occur at 5 pm. Following will be the highly anticipated first concert at The Sound. This will be a free to the public event, with artist to be announced soon.

Thursday, June 29:

Thursday's theme of Clearwater Celebrates Diversity & Culture is all about celebrating the rich diversity that exists within Clearwater, with a focus on promoting inclusivity and understanding across all communities. There will be a multicultural market and crafters, as well as dance troupes and musicians showcasing their talents. Children's activities will include inflatables, face painters and other family-friendly activities.

The day will end with a FREE community concert at The Sound featuring Tampa Bay's favorite local group, The Black Honkey's Band.

For the FREE concerts on June 28 and June 29, general admission will be on a first-come, first served basis. Chairs are limited; bring a blanket for the lawn.

Friday, June 30:

Kicking off the weekend, Friday's theme will be Clearwater Celebrates Music. There will be a craft beer garden, a variety of children's activities and buskers and street entertainment to add to the festive atmosphere. Local musicians will perform on The Green in the park throughout the day, and visitors can sample a variety of delicious foods from the food truck experience.

The day will close out with a concert at The Sound, featuring GRAMMY-winner Colbie Caillat and GRAMMY-nominee Gavin DeGraw, starting at 7 pm. Please see below for more information including ticket prices.

Saturday, July 1

Clearwater Celebrates Community will begin with a 5K running event. Following the race, participants can enjoy the craft beer garden, performances on The Green, a farmers market and events honoring Clearwater's neighborhoods.

There will be a concert at The Sound, featuring GRAMMY-nominee Dave Koz Summer Horns Tour with Special Guests Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius at 7 pm, providing a perfect end to the day's festivities. Please see below for more information including ticket prices.

Sunday, July 2

Clearwater Celebrates Hispanic Culture is a day dedicated to celebrating the large Hispanic community that makes up the fabric of Clearwater. The day will feature dance classes with professional instructors, musical performances on The Green, such as Rumbero's De Tampa, DJs and delicious Hispanic cuisine from numerous food trucks.

The day will end with a concert at The Sound featuring GRAMMY-winner Peter Frampton at 7 pm. Frampton returns to Clearwater for the first time in seven years on his Never Say Never Tour. Please see below for more information including ticket prices.

Monday, July 3

Clearwater Celebrates Wellness will be a day highlighting the passive recreation areas of Coachman Park and promoting healthy and active living. Participants can join a community volunteer cleanup or host their local meet-up group outings at the park. To prepare for the Independence Day Celebration, there are no large events or concerts planned for July 3.

Tuesday, July 4

Finally, Clearwater Celebrates America will start the holiday with a classic car show featuring vintage cars and trucks, as well as shop local at the farmers market, enjoy the sounds of buskers and street entertainers and let the kid's burn off energy with family-friendly games and entertainment.