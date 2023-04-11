Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ruth Eckerd Hall and The City Of Clearwater Will Open The Sound and Coachman Park This Summer

Learn more about the upcoming lineup of performances here!

Apr. 11, 2023  
Ruth Eckerd Hall and The City Of Clearwater Will Open The Sound and Coachman Park This Summer

The City of Clearwater has announced a weeklong Grand Opening Celebration of Coachman Park that will include free activities, food and beverage vendors, local crafters and more. Ruth Eckerd Hall announces three concerts at The Sound, Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw on Friday, June 30; Dave Koz Summer Horns Tour with Special Guests Candy Dulfer & Eric Darius on Saturday, July 1 and Peter Frampton on Sunday, July 2. Please see below for more information, including performance times and ticket prices. In addition, there will be three free community concerts at The Sound, culminating with a patriotic celebration with The Florida Orchestra on Independence Day including fireworks over Clearwater Harbor.

"I am thrilled to kick-off my first week as Mayor by sharing the exciting week of events and activities planned for the park, which marks a significant milestone for our city," said Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., "The grand opening of Coachman Park and The Sound represents a new era of entertainment and recreation in Clearwater."
Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO added, "Clearwater will truly be celebrating with a wonderful grand opening week that offers something for everyone. We are very excited to play our part in bringing world renowned artists to the festivities."
Schedule:

Daily Recurring Events will include health and fitness classes, food and beverage experiences, exhibitors, children's games, as well as activities and park amenities such as a splash pad, large playground, walking trails and more.

Wednesday, June 28:
The weeklong Grand Opening celebration of Coachman Park will begin with Clearwater Celebrates Coachman Park. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park will occur at 5 pm. Following will be the highly anticipated first concert at The Sound. This will be a free to the public event, with artist to be announced soon.

Thursday, June 29:
Thursday's theme of Clearwater Celebrates Diversity & Culture is all about celebrating the rich diversity that exists within Clearwater, with a focus on promoting inclusivity and understanding across all communities. There will be a multicultural market and crafters, as well as dance troupes and musicians showcasing their talents. Children's activities will include inflatables, face painters and other family-friendly activities.

The day will end with a FREE community concert at The Sound featuring Tampa Bay's favorite local group, The Black Honkey's Band.

For the FREE concerts on June 28 and June 29, general admission will be on a first-come, first served basis. Chairs are limited; bring a blanket for the lawn.

Friday, June 30:
Kicking off the weekend, Friday's theme will be Clearwater Celebrates Music. There will be a craft beer garden, a variety of children's activities and buskers and street entertainment to add to the festive atmosphere. Local musicians will perform on The Green in the park throughout the day, and visitors can sample a variety of delicious foods from the food truck experience.

The day will close out with a concert at The Sound, featuring GRAMMY-winner Colbie Caillat and GRAMMY-nominee Gavin DeGraw, starting at 7 pm. Please see below for more information including ticket prices.

Saturday, July 1
Clearwater Celebrates Community will begin with a 5K running event. Following the race, participants can enjoy the craft beer garden, performances on The Green, a farmers market and events honoring Clearwater's neighborhoods.

There will be a concert at The Sound, featuring GRAMMY-nominee Dave Koz Summer Horns Tour with Special Guests Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius at 7 pm, providing a perfect end to the day's festivities. Please see below for more information including ticket prices.

Sunday, July 2
Clearwater Celebrates Hispanic Culture is a day dedicated to celebrating the large Hispanic community that makes up the fabric of Clearwater. The day will feature dance classes with professional instructors, musical performances on The Green, such as Rumbero's De Tampa, DJs and delicious Hispanic cuisine from numerous food trucks.

The day will end with a concert at The Sound featuring GRAMMY-winner Peter Frampton at 7 pm. Frampton returns to Clearwater for the first time in seven years on his Never Say Never Tour. Please see below for more information including ticket prices.

Monday, July 3
Clearwater Celebrates Wellness will be a day highlighting the passive recreation areas of Coachman Park and promoting healthy and active living. Participants can join a community volunteer cleanup or host their local meet-up group outings at the park. To prepare for the Independence Day Celebration, there are no large events or concerts planned for July 3.

Tuesday, July 4
Finally, Clearwater Celebrates America will start the holiday with a classic car show featuring vintage cars and trucks, as well as shop local at the farmers market, enjoy the sounds of buskers and street entertainers and let the kid's burn off energy with family-friendly games and entertainment.



FreeFall Theatre Board Appoints New Executive Director, Craig Badinger Photo
FreeFall Theatre Board Appoints New Executive Director, Craig Badinger
The freeFall Theatre Company Board of Trustees has named Craig Badinger the new Executive Director of freeFall Theatre Company. 
Previews: GIRLS IN THE BOAT at Powerstories Theatre Photo
Previews: GIRLS IN THE BOAT at Powerstories Theatre
Girls in the Boat was inspired by the true stories of the U.S. women's Olympic rowing team. A group of intelligent, fiery young women fights discrimination and prejudice to compete in the male-dominated sport of rowing, finding an unlikely ally in a taciturn men's coach. Together, they confront ridicule, overcome obstacles, and fight for gender equality.
Previews: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Straz Center Photo
Previews: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Straz Center
Directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher and praised for its sensitive and powerful portrayal of a difficult time in American history, To Kill a Mockingbird has won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play.
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Straz Center Photo
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Hits! The Musical is a two-hour extraordinary masterpiece of singing and dance that is unlike anything that exists on stage today.

More Hot Stories For You


FreeFall Theatre Board Appoints New Executive Director, Craig BadingerFreeFall Theatre Board Appoints New Executive Director, Craig Badinger
April 10, 2023

The freeFall Theatre Company Board of Trustees has named Craig Badinger the new Executive Director of freeFall Theatre Company. 
The Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David MametThe Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David Mamet
March 24, 2023

That’s right, coming from the guy who wrote Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, and Sexual Perversity in Chicago, The Off-Central Players present David Mamet’s The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock.
Tampa Civil Rights Drama WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Makes World Premiere At Stageworks TheatreTampa Civil Rights Drama WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Makes World Premiere At Stageworks Theatre
March 22, 2023

Tampa's civil rights history takes center stage with the world premiere of 'When the Righteous Triumph' at Stageworks Theatre. The drama will be performed weekends from March 17 - April 2, 2023.
ZOMBIE BEACH: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere at HCC Ybor CityZOMBIE BEACH: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere at HCC Ybor City
March 17, 2023

The Hillsborough Community College Theater Department and LAB Theater Project  co-present the new stage show, Zombie Beach: The Musical, with a book by Tampa Bay native John Cecil, and music and lyrics by Cecil and Laura Rebel-Angel.  Set in the 1960s, this show brings together beach movies, rock & roll, and zombies, in a story about the love of the living and the hunger of the dead.
LAB Theater Project's THE ROOSTER'S TALE Closes This WeekendLAB Theater Project's THE ROOSTER'S TALE Closes This Weekend
March 16, 2023

Closing this weekend is The Rooster’s Tale, a new play by Paula Fell.  Based on “true” events in Medieval England, this riotous play uses timeless humor (with a bit of buffoonery), classic wordplay, and a very unlikely event to illustrate one humble family’s path to triumph through some very contemporary problems.
share