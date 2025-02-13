Previews: LITTLE WOMEN at Patel Conservatory - Straz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming to Straz’s TECO Theater on February 20-23 is Patel Conservatory’s timeless presentation of "Little Women" under the direction of Jessica Rhodes.

Rhodes has worked with 18 young actors, aged 13 to 18, to bring the beloved characters of "Little Women" to life. "We did a lot of trust exercises allowing the kids to feel comfortable with each other so that we could achieve the desired vulnerability that this show requires," she explains. "We also had an excellent dramaturgy team that did extensive research for our production."

Her vision goes beyond the historical setting. "I really wanted to celebrate girlhood and the mourning of the end of childhood," she shares. Themes of family, women in art, and nostalgia are woven throughout, making it resonate with contemporary audiences.

The play is set primarily in the March home, with aesthetic inspiration from the Great Gerwig film adaptation. "I chose a mostly blue color palette to convey the feeling of melancholy as well as indicate the location of the beach where the beloved Beth character has her final scene."

Balancing the historical context with relatability, Rhodes credits her dramaturgy team. "Our Dramaturg was essential in this," she says, ensuring the play stays authentic while speaking to contemporary themes.

The production is a genuine group effort. "The thing I love most about theatre is how collaborative it is. Every person in the theatre department was an integral part of this production," Rhodes says. Every element has been carefully crafted, from set and costume design to lighting.

Guiding youth actors, Rhodes encouraged them to connect deeply with their roles. "One of the main things I did was I asked them to keep a journal of their experience," she reveals. This introspective exercise helped the young actors develop their characters with authenticity.

When asked about the most rewarding part of directing "Little Women," she did not hesitate to respond. "As always, seeing the growth of the students.”

"Little Women" is in Straz' TECO Theatre on Feb. 20-21 at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23 at 2 and 7 p.m. Get tickets at www.strazcenter.org.

